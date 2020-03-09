Nine local veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor at appreciation meal last Sunday

“Whether in time of crisis or time of peace, the quilt is our way of saying thank you for your sacrifice, service and valor serving our nation,” Griggs said.

“It’s really special, and it brings back a lot of memories,” Richard Townsand said. Thinking back to friends and fellow soldiers that had been lost in the Vietnam War, he acknowledged that people tend to forget about these sacrifices sometimes.

Making this gesture all the more special was that the quilt had been made by Richard’s wife, Tressa. “Should’ve known she was up to something,” he said.

Richard Neipert said that it “feels good” to get a quilt and that he had been shocked to get one since he hadn’t been expecting it.

“It took a long time to get something like this,” he said.

Neipert said being in the service had been a lot different than he thought it would be, he had been glad to get the opportunity to see and do so much.

Thomas Shehan, a Marine from Wapello who had served in 2004, hadn’t been as surprised. While his local VA representative had tipped him off and let Shehan know that he had nominated him for a quilt, the experience of receiving one had still been “overwhelming” for him, Shehan said.