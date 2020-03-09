Nine local veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor at appreciation meal last Sunday

MUSCASTINE — A thank you can come in many different forms, and for some, a meal and a handmade quilt can mean just as much as words.
Last Sunday, March 8, Muscatine and Louisa County Veterans Affairs held a special Veterans Appreciation Meal at the Army National Guard Armory. While the event was meant for all Muscatine and Louisa County veterans, a select few of them were given a special surprise: a Quilt of Valor.
Since 2003, Quilts of Valor has been a nationwide movement, meant to further give gratitude, honor and comfort to those who have served at any point in their lives. Over 250,000 quilts have been given away across the country, with 5,000 quilts having already been given away in 2020.
“I come from a very long line of veterans in my family, and I think they need an extra thank you — and I like to sew and quilt,” said Kathi Griggs, one of the Quilts of Valor volunteers who helped present the quilts.
Griggs has volunteered with the program for three years, both quilting and presenting quilts. Another volunteer, Tressa Townsand, had been the one to sew the nine quilts that were given out.
The nine awardees who were given Quilts of Valor were Thomas Shehan, Jessie Pacheco, Cory Tomlin, Harvey Vance, Richard Neipert, Mary Bragg, Richard Townsand, Eric Townsand, and Wilford “Pickel” Sterner. Sterner was the oldest veteran among the nine to receive his quilt, having served in World War II. The other honorees served in Korean War, Vietnam War and Afghanistan.
“Whether in time of crisis or time of peace, the quilt is our way of saying thank you for your sacrifice, service and valor serving our nation,” Griggs said.
“It’s really special, and it brings back a lot of memories,” Richard Townsand said. Thinking back to friends and fellow soldiers that had been lost in the Vietnam War, he acknowledged that people tend to forget about these sacrifices sometimes.
Making this gesture all the more special was that the quilt had been made by Richard’s wife, Tressa. “Should’ve known she was up to something,” he said.
Richard Neipert said that it “feels good” to get a quilt and that he had been shocked to get one since he hadn’t been expecting it.
“It took a long time to get something like this,” he said.
Neipert said being in the service had been a lot different than he thought it would be, he had been glad to get the opportunity to see and do so much.
Thomas Shehan, a Marine from Wapello who had served in 2004, hadn’t been as surprised. While his local VA representative had tipped him off and let Shehan know that he had nominated him for a quilt, the experience of receiving one had still been “overwhelming” for him, Shehan said.
“It’s a thanks, it really is. A lot of people don’t understand what we go through, and it’s a thank you for that,” he said, already sharing his quilt with one of his three children.“My family’s very grateful to receive this, it’s gratifying that we get recognition for it.”
Shehan also took a moment to thank everyone who was involved in not just making his quilt, but all the quilts in the Quilts of Valor program.