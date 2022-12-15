No cause determined for Grandview fire

GRANDVIEW — Although no cause has been determined for the fire that destroyed several historic buildings in downtown Grandview, soon the debris will be removed.

Louisa County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Brandon Marquardt reported that because of the extensive damage, the case will remain unsolved unless someone comes forward with information about what caused the fire. He said the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators and Louisa County investigators were not able to determine a cause.

“With that amount of damage and no physical surveillance inside or outside it’s really hard to solve those,” he said.

On Nov. 1, Kary Conger, investigator for the Louisa County Sheriff’s office, reported she was doubtful a cause would be determined because the extensive damage made it impossible to even locate where the fire began. She reported there was no one in the area when the fire started.

The buildings destroyed in the Oct. 7 fire include the Grandview Post Office, a Grandview city shed, the local tavern and a building that formerly housed a salon but was being used as an apartment. The large structure at the center of the block was built in 1901. The remains of the buildings were knocked down with cranes to make them safer. There were seven apartments in the building that housed 13 people. No injuries were reported.

At about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Grandview Fire was called to reports of a fire in the shed behind the buildings. On arrival, firefighters found the fire had spread from the shed to a shared attic with all the buildings. In all, nine fire crews — Grandview, Letts, Wapello, Fruitland, Columbus Junction, Morning Sun, Oakville, Conesville and Nichols fire departments — battled the fire until about 1 a.m. the following day.

The Wapello Post office has taken over mail delivery to Grandview, and a series of postal boxes has been installed in town next to City Hall.