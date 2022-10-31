No cause determined in Grandview fire

GRANDVIEW — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Department reported today no cause has been determined for the fire that destroyed four historic buildings in downtown Grandview — and it is likely to remain that way.

While an investigation by the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office remains ongoing, Kary Conger, investigator for the Louisa County Sheriff’s office, reports the Oct. 7 fire had burned so hot and there was so little left that no cause of the fire may ever be determined. Because of the extensive damage, she said, even locating where the fire began has become impossible.

“When it comes to fires, if it’s too hot or there is too much burned, sometimes it’s hard to tell where or how it started,” she said. “The fire marshal stated it’s still an ongoing investigation, and it may always be an ongoing investigation.”

The buildings destroyed include the Grandview Post Office, a Grandview city shed, the local tavern and a building that formerly housed a salon but was being used as an apartment. The large structure at the center of the block was built in 1901. The remains of the buildings were knocked down with cranes to make them safer. There were seven apartments in the building that housed 13 people. No injuries were reported.

Conger also said the building owners did not know the cause of the fire. She said people had been working in the back, but that wasn't determined to be the cause. She said no one was in the area at the time the fire started.

“They were old buildings so it could have been … who knows,” Conger said.

She commented the post office building and the bar had been insured, but she was unsure if the rest was.

At about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Grandview Fire was called to reports of a fire in the shed behind the buildings. On arrival, firefighters found the fire had spread from the shed to a shared attic with all the buildings. In all, nine fire crews — Grandview, Letts, Wapello, Fruitland, Columbus Junction, Morning Sun, Oakville, Conesville and Nichols fire departments — battled the fire until about 1 a.m. the following morning.

The Wapello Post office has taken over mail delivery to Grandview, and a series of postal boxes has been installed in town next to City Hall.

There has been no discussion yet about what will happen to the site the buildings once stood on.