For those with unstable housing, winter can be a dangerous time.
In January 2018, it was reported by Continuums of Care to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that Iowa had an estimated 2,749 citizens experiencing homelessness on any given day. This includes 325 family households, 196 veterans, 209 unaccompanied young adults and 270 individuals.
Muscatine also has homeless citizens.
With record cold temperatures for November and more winter-like weather on the way, it can be lifesaving to know where to find warmth for a night. One of these official warm places is the Muscatine Center for Social Action at 312 Iowa Avenue.
“The MCSA is an official warming center, and we want the public to know that when it’s cold like this, anyone is welcome,” said Jenny Leirness, the resource development officer at MCSA. The workers at MCSA also make sure that they are never at capacity, and promise to get creative when it comes to finding places and rooms for people to stay within the shelter. The only people who are not allowed to stay at the shelter are sex offenders. “Our goal is for no one to have to be outside when it’s this cold.”
As of Monday night, the MCSA had 12 families and 41 men staying at their center. These numbers are said to be an average amount, however Leirness did add that during winter, when homeless residents are unable to camp like they would in the summertime, the center does see an influx of people needing a place for the night, and sometimes for longer.
You have free articles remaining.
“We want Muscatine to know that we’re a resource to anyone that needs a warm place to stay,” said Leirness.
The average stay for most of the residents at the center tends to be around 45 days. “Usually in that time, people are able to get a plan going and move forward, but if people need longer than that, we’ll accommodate them for as long as they need.” Out of the clientele MSCA serves, 80% usually only stay for one-night before getting into stable housing while 20% make multiple returns, usually because of mental health issue.
For those unable to make it to the MCSA, Muscatine’s Salvation Army at 1000 Oregon St. is also a warming center. “During any hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. if people need warmth they can come and stop by,” said Lt. Liz of the Salvation Army. If someone needs shelter after those hours, Lt. Liz added they would be willing to provide something, though she asks for people to call ahead and discuss the arrangement. The Salvation Army is also a meal site, serving hot meals Monday, Wednesday and Friday as well as having a food pantry open all week long.
While sites like these are able to provide relief on the coldest days, the main issue of homelessness in Muscatine is one that some are trying to address. “We do think that it’s an important issue, and we’re doing what we can to look at the problem holistically and figure out what we can do to help people,” said Leirness. The MCSA currently has a homeless prevention program to help those who are close to losing their homes. The center is looking for ways to create more affordable housing options in Muscatine, given that there aren’t very many available.
“If we can get more affordable housing options in general, that’ll help save people a trip to the shelter in the first place.” But until those options are in place, the MCSA promises to continue to be a resource for those who need them, in snow or shine. “No one deserves to be freezing.” Leirness added that donations of cold weather gear to the MCSA, especially men’s gloves, are always greatly appreciated.
Along with being a warming center, the MCSA also has a domestic violence center off-site from the main center for people who need a safe place. For more information on the domestic violence center, or the MCSA, call 563-264-3278.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.