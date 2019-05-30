Residents have formed No Slag Muscatine County, a not-for-profit organized to evaluate the health and safety impacts of electric arc furnace slag that has been applied to the majority of the gravel roads in Muscatine County.
The federal Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Iowa Departments of Natural Resources and Public Health have not evaluated these concerns to the satisfaction of the residents of Muscatine County that utilize these roads, live next to them in homes or graze livestock in adjacent pastures.
No Slag Muscatine County has started the process of scientifically evaluating the risks to county residents and will provide conclusive reports and updates as the data becomes available.
For more information on the group, contact Dr. Edward F. Askew, president, at efaskew@hotmail.com or 563-554-9450.
