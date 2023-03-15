MUSCATINE – After no leads have been found regarding a threat to members of the Muscatine Community College staff, the Muscatine Police Department doesn't expect any arrests will be made.

According to an email response from Asst. Chief Steve Snider regarding the investigation, several students had been interviewed by police, but no leads or suspects developed. He said there have been no new messages and the police department believes it was an isolated incident.

“The investigators followed that case as far as they could, but unfortunately were unable to yield any suspects,” Snider said. “At this point the case has been taken as far as it can and without someone coming forward to provide new or additional information, I don’t belie there will be much more activity with it.”

People with information are asked to contact Lt. David O’Connor at (563) 263-9922, Ext. 608 or doconnor@muscatineiowa.gov.

On Nov. 29, 2022, Muscatine Community College was evacuated after a staff member received an emailed threat. Authorities determined there was no ongoing threat and classes resumed Nov. 30, 2022. Snider reported at the time that the threat had been directed at specific members of the college staff. He also commented the threat was not a bomb threat. Police continued to monitor the college for several days after classes resumed. The incident had happened about two weeks before finals.

Two nearby day cares were also notified of the situation.

According to a press release from Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, immediately upon receiving the email, college leadership notified police and chose to close the campus to ensure the safety of students and employees. Additionally, notifications were sent to all employees and students, as well as website and media posts. Students were asked to leave the campus. A Muscatine Police vehicle patrolled the parking lots of the college, with the officer informing people the college had been closed.

Johnna Kerres, associate director for marketing and communications for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, said all district employees were notified of the threat, as many work on more than one campus.

Kerres said in situations where there is a potential threat the first step is for the authorities to be immediately notified and for college leadership to determine how staff and students can best be kept safe. She said the situation would be studied to determine lessons that can help in future situations.