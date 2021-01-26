No traffic issues reported during Monday's snowstorm, snow removal continues in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — Although Muscatine only got 3.4 inches of snow Monday night, the Public Works Department took the snowstorm in stride.

“Due to the nature of this snow event, we have been able to handle it much better than last time,” Brian Stineman, public works director said.

Public Works used its new brine-making equipment to salt hills before the snow began to fall, which prevented most traffic accidents.

According to Kevin Jenison, communication manager for Muscatine, there were no major reports of cars getting stuck. The additional salt also made it easier for plow crews to plow faster and more efficiently.

“The streets were better prepared for snow, and it was a different sort of snow too,” Jenison said, “It wasn’t the icy, wet, heavy stuff that we were looking for. It was more light and fluffy, and so it was a bit easier to push out of the way.”

Stineman said blowing and drifting snow and overnight snowfall were the biggest challenges. Since Monday, the plow crews have worked 12 hour shifts, and most of the emergency routes and major streets were cleared as of late Tuesday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}