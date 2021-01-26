No traffic issues reported during Monday's snowstorm, snow removal continues in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — Although Muscatine only got 3.4 inches of snow Monday night, the Public Works Department took the snowstorm in stride.
“Due to the nature of this snow event, we have been able to handle it much better than last time,” Brian Stineman, public works director said.
Public Works used its new brine-making equipment to salt hills before the snow began to fall, which prevented most traffic accidents.
According to Kevin Jenison, communication manager for Muscatine, there were no major reports of cars getting stuck. The additional salt also made it easier for plow crews to plow faster and more efficiently.
“The streets were better prepared for snow, and it was a different sort of snow too,” Jenison said, “It wasn’t the icy, wet, heavy stuff that we were looking for. It was more light and fluffy, and so it was a bit easier to push out of the way.”
Stineman said blowing and drifting snow and overnight snowfall were the biggest challenges. Since Monday, the plow crews have worked 12 hour shifts, and most of the emergency routes and major streets were cleared as of late Tuesday morning.
“We anticipate being done plowing residential streets to the curb sometime late (Wednesday), and then we will move to alleys and work on plowing them out,” Stineman said. “We should be completely done with this event by the end of the day Friday, just in time for the next predicted storm.”
Preparation, like asking residents to park off the street whenever possible, to comply with the city’s snow emergency parking plan when parking off the street wasn’t possible, and to remove garbage and recycling cans off the street, helped.
“We understand that not everyone has access to off-street parking so there are always cars that must be plowed around,” Stineman said.
Some cars left on the street haven’t moved since the last snowstorm. In those cases, Muscatine Police Department will ticket and in some cases, tow those vehicles.
“If you haven’t moved your vehicle and you find a ticket on it, it’s something you’re going to have to deal with, so please move your cars if you can,” Jenison said. “There is a concentrated effort at this time to find these owners, especially those who haven’t moved since the last snow. It’s important to make the streets as safe as possible, and it’s going to take cooperation from residents to do so.”
“We have crews working 24 hours a day to clear the roadways for the public, and in my opinion, they are doing an excellent job,” Stineman said.
For snow removal concerns or requests, contact Public Works at 563-263-8933 or email snowrequest@muscatineiowa.gov.