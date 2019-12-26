MUSCATINE — For those Muscatine kids who can’t make it to midnight on New Year’s, Muscatine Art Center has the perfect afternoon event.
From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the center will host a New Year’s party in the middle of the day. It's free, and there’s no registration required.
“I think there was kind of a need in the community for an event like this,” said Art Center Program Coordinator Katy Loos. “New Year’s is a very exciting time for kids, but for a lot of young children their parents may not let them stay up until midnight, and it can be kind of rough trying to get them back into the routine for coming back to school.”
The Art Center previously hosted the event in 2014 and 2015. It attracted about 70 guests each time, but in the following years, the holiday fell on a weekend or a Monday, when the Art Center is closed.
“We saw that (New Year’s) was falling on a Tuesday this year, so we just thought ‘Hey, let’s do it again’,” Loos said, “Hopefully people will remember it and we can get the word out enough that it’ll hopefully be successful again this year.”
The event features all the elements of a traditional New Year’s party, moved up 12 hours. There's a countdown and balloon drop at noon, and a chance for little ones to make a new year’s toast with sparkling juice. Kids will also be introduced to the idea of making a New Year’s Resolution.
"It helps them reflect on the past year and then what they want to focus on in the New Year to come," Loos said.
Young guests can also make their own party hat and noise maker, and enjoy snacks.
