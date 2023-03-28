Related to this story

Photos: Logan Shoemaker Sentencing

Logan Shoemaker, the Davenport man convicted of a multitude of charges including attempted murder and first-degree robbery for striking the sq…

Council approves resource officer

One additional 28E agreement is needed before a Columbus School District School Resource Officer (SRO) position is created, following a condit…

Board discusses FY 24 budget

The county assessor’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget and a FY 23 budget amendment were the primary pieces of business listed on the Louisa Count…