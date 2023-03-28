OAKVILLE — Roy Patterson III, 40, of Oakville, remains in the Louisa County Jail after being charged with attempted murder on Saturday. He allegedly entered another man’s home and shot him.

According to court records, Patterson is also charged with first-degree burglary, going armed with intent and possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence. The attempted murder and burglary charges are both Class B felonies carrying a sentence of up to 25 years in prison. Going armed with intent is a Class D felony that can bring up to five years in prison. Carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence is a serious misdemeanor that can bring a sentence of up to a year in prison.

The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and further charges are pending.

A news release issued by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office reported on Saturday the office had received a 911 call that had been transferred from Mercer County, Illinois, at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. The caller, Jack Leffel, of 107 W. River Road, stated he had been shot. Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies, Columbus Junction police, Oakville First Responders and Wapello ambulance all responded. The responders reported Leffel had been shot once to the abdomen from a reported shotgun. Medical staff assisted on the scene. Leffel was transported to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Burlington, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Leffel told officers that Patterson had shot him after an altercation in the home and had left. Deputies and officers responded to Patterson’s residence at 103 E. River Road in Oakville and found Patterson outside where he gave himself up and was arrested.

Officers determined an altercation had occurred where Patterson entered Leffel’s residence with a semi-automatic shotgun and a dispute took place. Patterson then allegedly shot Leffel.

According to the arrest report, Patterson told officers he and his wife had gone to Leffel’s residence earlier in the evening to have a few drinks. Patterson said his wife had left and gone home while he stayed. After he arrived at his home, his wife reported she saw Leffel pour something into her drink. Patterson’s wife reported he had gone into the bedroom and returned with the shotgun and an AR-15 rifle. Patterson later took the rifle and left it at his residence before driving to Leffel’s.

Patterson told officers he drove to Leffel’s and confronted him. During the altercation, Patterson said he discharged his shotgun. He then drove home and told his wife he had shot Leffel in the abdomen.

The report said Patterson had a blood-alcohol level of .106, which shows he was intoxicated at the time of the shooting.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 3. Patterson has retained a private attorney.