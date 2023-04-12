WAPELLO — An Oakville man who has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly entering another man’s home and shooting him has indicated he plans to claim self-defense.

Roy Patterson III, 40, filed a notice of intent on April 4 to rely on defense of self. He has also demanded his right to a speedy trial. A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 12 in the Louisa County Courthouse, and the trial is scheduled to begin June 6. In addition to the attempted murder charge, Patterson is also charged with first-degree burglary, going armed with intent and possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence. The attempted murder and burglary charges are Class B felonies carrying a sentence of up to 25 years in prison. Going armed with intent is a Class D felony that can bring up to five years in prison. Carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence is a serious misdemeanor that can bring a sentence of up to a year in prison.

At about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, March 25, Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies, Columbus Junction Police, Oakville First Responders and Wapello Ambulance responded to a 911 call from the residence of Jack Leffel, 107 W. River Road, Oakville. He stated he had been shot. On arrival, the responders found Leffel had been shot once in the abdomen from a reported shotgun.

Leffel said there had been an altercation at his home and that Patterson had shot him. Officers determined an altercation had occurred where Patterson entered Leffel’s residence with a semi-automatic shotgun and a dispute took place. Patterson then allegedly shot Leffel. Deputies responded to Patterson’s residence at 103 E. River Road in Oakville, where Patterson gave himself up and was arrested.

The arrest report said Patterson and his wife had gone to Leffel’s residence earlier to have a few drinks. His wife had left while he stayed. Upon arriving home, Patterson’s wife told him she saw Leffel pour something into her drink. Patterson’s wife told police he had gotten an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun from the bedroom. He left the rifle at the residence but took the shotgun and drove to Leffel’s residence.

Patterson told officers he drove to Leffel’s residence and confronted him. During the altercation, Patterson said he discharged the shotgun. He drove home and told his wife he had shot Leffel.

The report said Patterson had a blood-alcohol level of .106, which shows he was intoxicated at the time of the shooting.

Officers executed a search warrant at Leffel’s residence on April 6. There was no report on the results of the search.

Court records show Patterson has a limited criminal record in Louisa County, with most of the other charges being traffic violations.

Leffel has not had any charges since 2018, when he was charged with possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license. In 2012 he was charged with domestic abuse assault, assault while displaying a weapon and assault causing bodily injury.