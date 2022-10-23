Officials discuss recovery planning

WAPELLO — Around 25 local emergency, community and government leaders and representatives of the Louisa Emergency Preparedness Committee (LEPC) met Wednesday for a two-hour meeting that included a tabletop opportunity to discuss economic recovery in Louisa County following a derecho wind storm.

Sarah Eggert, recovery planner with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management (IHSEM), moderated the meeting at the Louisa County Fairgrounds Youth Center in Columbus Junction. The meeting was organized by Louisa County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hall.

According to an email sent by Hall before the meeting, the workshop was intended to generate community conversation that would inspire the leaders and representatives to think of their specific organization’s needs and recovery plans following a disaster.

Eggert provided the details for that disaster in a three-module exercise that was intended to generate discussions, which could then be used to assist Hall and other local emergency planners create a recovery plan.

Those plans, known as Recovery Support Functions (RSFs), would assist local jurisdictions to be better prepared by having a plan and process in place to facilitate a quicker path to recovery, Hall explained in a meeting summary.

Eggert provided more details about the current planning effort, explaining it was a new state initiative to establish several separate RSFs over the next five years. The economic recovery RSF, the focus of Wednesday’s meeting, must be completed by October 2023.

Other RSFs dealing with community planning and capacity building; health and social services; housing; infrastructure; and natural and cultural resources will be developed in the following years.

Before outlining the scenario the local leaders and representatives would use to discuss economic recovery issues during the meeting, Eggert asked when recovery from a disaster needed to begin.

Everyone agreed with local insurance agent Ed Vineyard, who said, “In my business, recovery begins before the storm.”

Eggert affirmed Vineyard’s response.

“It starts in the preparedness phase, which we are doing tonight,” she said before outlining Louisa County’s tabletop disaster.

According to the scenario developed by Eggert for the economic recovery RSF, a 100-mph derecho struck Louisa County on July 5, battering the county for 20 minutes before leaving the area.

When county residents emerged from basements and shelters, their communities were unrecognizable because of the damage and destruction. Eggert asked Hall to identify his priorities as reports of the storm’s effects began reaching him.

Hall identified opening the county’s emergency operating centers and a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC); establishing life safety, including search and rescue, operations; reestablishing water and sewer systems; communicating and coordinating with state officials and vital private organizations, such as utility, telephone and other services, to stay updated on recovery efforts, as key priorities in the aftermath of the disaster.

Debris clearing would be an issue during the initial recovery phase, those at the meeting agreed; and several suggested the small, rural community spirit would kick in, with neighbor helping neighbor to help clear yards and streets of debris.

However, questions over insurance coverage for injured workers, documentation of debris for future disaster assistance and other issues were raised and should be addressed in the plan, group members suggested.

Eggert then extended the recover scenario to Sept. 1 and eventually to Dec. 1. At each phase, the group agreed some priorities would change, but others would remain, including housing, retention of jobs and other concerns.

Hall also warned as the meeting ended that people needed to be prepared to take care of themselves immediately following a disaster — and perhaps for several days after — because local emergency personnel would be trying to make their own recoveries.