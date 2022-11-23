 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oh, Christmas Tree

The installation of the 30-foot Muscatine Community Christmas Tree in front of MidWestOne Bank in Muscatine has been completed. It will be lit as a kickoff of the annual holiday stroll at about 5:30 p.m Friday, Dec. 2.

 DAVID HOTLE

