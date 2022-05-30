 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Old Glory waiving

  • Updated
  • 0
flag

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the Muscatine American Legion is displaying American flags in the downtown area. The Legion has installed the flags in every block of the area for several years. 

 DAVID HOTLE

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the Muscatine American Legion is displaying American flags in the downtown area. The Legion has installed the flags in every block of the area for several years. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shades of Alice Cooper

Shades of Alice Cooper

A lawn decoration at 1710 Westfield Drive in Muscatine marks the last day of school for students in the Muscatine district before beginning su…

CLARK: The 'd—d Yankee Church'

CLARK: The 'd—d Yankee Church'

Rebecca Jane Clark was born Sept. 15, 1849, three months after Bloomington changed its name to Muscatine. As a small child, she watched constr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News