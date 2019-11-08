{{featured_button_text}}
032019-mus-boonies-001

The front of Boonies On the Avenue on Iowa Avenue in Muscatine.

 Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com

On Monday Nov. 11, several local Muscatine businesses will offer Veterans Day deals. 

The Muscatine Family Restaurant, 1903 Park Avenue will offer free coffee for veterans. At Farmer's Diner, 2300 Park Ave, veterans can receive a 10% discount on all menu items. Boonie's on the Avenue, 214 Iowa Ave, will also offer a 10% discount on individual meals for veterans. 

HyVee, 2400 2nd Ave, will offer veterans a free breakfast from 6-11 a.m. Little Caesar's Pizza, 501 E 6th Street, will give veterans a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo. Applebees will offer veterans a free meal with proof of service.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments