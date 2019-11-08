On Monday Nov. 11, several local Muscatine businesses will offer Veterans Day deals.
The Muscatine Family Restaurant, 1903 Park Avenue will offer free coffee for veterans. At Farmer's Diner, 2300 Park Ave, veterans can receive a 10% discount on all menu items. Boonie's on the Avenue, 214 Iowa Ave, will also offer a 10% discount on individual meals for veterans.
HyVee, 2400 2nd Ave, will offer veterans a free breakfast from 6-11 a.m. Little Caesar's Pizza, 501 E 6th Street, will give veterans a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo. Applebees will offer veterans a free meal with proof of service.
