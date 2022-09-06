One dies in Lowden motorcycle accident

LOWDEN – The Iowa State Patrol is not listing the names of two people involved in a fatal motorcycle accident Sunday in the 2300 block of Old Lincoln Highway pending notification of the next of kin.

According to a press release from the State Patrol, at about 9:22 p.m. Sunday a 1987 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle were travelling east bound on Old Lincoln Highway. Both vehicles reportedly left the roadway. The 1987 Harley Davidson struck a traffic sign and the rider sustained a fatal injury. The rider of the second motorcycle sustained minor injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

Starr Towing removed both vehicles. The subject who was fatally injured was transported by the Cedar County Medical Examiner’s office to the State Medical Examiner’s office. The subject who was injured was transported Genesis DeWitt to Clinton County.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Cedar County Sheriff’s office, and Lowden Fire/EMS.