 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

One dies in Lowden motorcycle accident

  • 0
Iowa State Patrol
FILE PHOTO

LOWDEN – The Iowa State Patrol is not listing the names of two people involved in a fatal motorcycle accident Sunday in the 2300 block of Old Lincoln Highway pending notification of the next of kin.

According to a press release from the State Patrol, at about 9:22 p.m. Sunday a 1987 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle were travelling east bound on Old Lincoln Highway. Both vehicles reportedly left the roadway. The 1987 Harley Davidson struck a traffic sign and the rider sustained a fatal injury. The rider of the second motorcycle sustained minor injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

Starr Towing removed both vehicles. The subject who was fatally injured was transported by the Cedar County Medical Examiner’s office to the State Medical Examiner’s office. The subject who was injured was transported Genesis DeWitt to Clinton County.

People are also reading…

The State Patrol was assisted by the Cedar County Sheriff’s office, and Lowden Fire/EMS.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two die in Sunday night crash

Two die in Sunday night crash

FAIRPORT — Two Muscatine residents were killed Sunday night after being ejected from a vehicle in which they were riding along Highway 22.

Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News