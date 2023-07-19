FORT DODGE – After winning the first match of the state softball tournament, beating second-seeded Ankeny 3-0, the Muskies will move on to the semifinals this morning.

With their eyes set firmly on a best-of-the best state tournament win, the Muskies will face off against Pleasant Valley (31-9) at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of the game will go to the state championship. The game will be streamed on WQPT-TV and YouTube. The YouTube link is https://bit.ly/MUSKIESOFTBALL.

“We’re just going to have to play Muskie softball,” Head Coach Steve Hopkins said. “We play well in all phases of the game; pitching, hitting and defense. I think we can compete with anybody. We are just going to have to play a solid, good game.”

After an almost shutout game with Ankeny, the Muskies scored three runs at the top of the seventh. Freshman Mia Molina hit a leadoff single in the seventh inning, and after advancing to third on a sacrifice bunt and a popout in the next two at-bats, she scored on a throwing error from the catcher to break the scoreless tie. Sophomore Kaitlyn Haag then added a pair of insurance runs with her sixth double of the season, knocking in Lilly Gray and Avery Schroeder, who each had one of Muscatine’s five hits.

“The sky is the limit for this team if they want to reach for it," Hopkins said in a previous interview.

The Muskies traveled to state last year, securing the third place slot, and only two starters in the 2022 team graduated. This marks the Muskies’ 18th visit to the state tournament.

After completing a run of seven consecutive wins, the seventh-ranked Class 5A Muskies cemented the state trip on Saturday, July 8 with a 2-0 win over Iowa City Liberty High Lightning to take the seventh-ranked slot in the tourney. The team finished the regular season 33-6.

Logan Shanks contributed to this story.

Pleasant Valley Spartans host the Muscatine Muskies in the Mississippi Athletic Conference