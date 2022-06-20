One injured in Cedar County crash

TIPTON — The Iowa State patrol reports a personal injury crash that occurred on State Highway 38 and county road F44 outside of Tipton on June 16.

According to a news statement, at about 8:40 a.m. a 2017 International Box Truck driven by Melissa Mandujano of Mendota, Ill., attempted to pass a 2004 Chevrolet TBZ driven by Joyce Hennings of Tipton. The box truck did not clear the other vehicle and moved into the vehicle’s lane, the report said.

The report said Hennings suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by ground ambulance. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. According to the statement, Mandujano suffered no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Scott County Sheriff’s office, Iowa Department of Transportation. Motor Vehicle Enforcement, and Tipton Police Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0