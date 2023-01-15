 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One killed in head-on accident

  Updated
Iowa State Patrol

One person was killed in a pre-dawn accident Saturday on Interstate 80 in Cedar County. The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, at about 3:08 a.m. a 2020 Honda PC was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Interstate 80 at milepost 277 near the Durant exit. At the same time a 2014 Kenwood truck driven by Stuart Anderson of Northwood was traveling westbound. The report said the Honda struck the Kenwood head-on and both vehicles came to a rest in the median.

Brothers Towing removed the two vehicles from the scene. The driver of the Honda was transported to Bentley Funeral Home. The incident remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Iowa Department of Transportation, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and the Cedar County Medical Examiner.

