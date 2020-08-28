One week after launch, dredging operations in Muscatine harbor running smoothly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — In the week since the City of Muscatine dredge has been launched into the river for its latest round of cleaning, Director Jon Koch of the Water and Resource Recovery Facility is happy to report that things seem to be going well.

“We’ve got the large boat harbor and the opening to the harbor all cleaned out,” Koch said, “It’s hard to tell how much we’ve gotten at this point, but the bags are working well and we hope to be working on the rest of the harbor here in the next coming week or two.”

Koch promised they will continue to clean until sediment and debris is removed from the entire harbor. “We’ll move docks and clean underneath them. The entire harbor is scheduled to be cleaned this season.”

Koch said this process is done as needed. “If we have a year where it doesn’t fill up, then we don’t dredge. It also depends on how deep the river is, and it depends on what the core does to the dam systems.”

This year’s dredging operations came somewhat suddenly, because of the derecho storm. Last year, the city was unable to clean the harbor because of flooding. “We can’t dredge until it gets below 10 feet, because that’s where our hose hookup is, which is why we didn’t dredge earlier this year,” Koch explained.