One year of COVID-19: what we've experienced and what we've learned

Williams acknowledged the good things that are arising from the pandemic. Some of which are the development of collaborative partnerships and the expediting of telehealth care in order to provide rural health equity, something that Williams said she cares deeply about.

“There are definitely pieces of COVID-19 and the public health pandemic that have made us stronger as community members and as a public health department,” Williams said, “We’re a micropolitan county that’s rich in resources and services, however there’s still a lot of pockets in our county and state that are very rural. So that strengthening of telehealth truly balances that health equity.”

She added that the public health department has looked at health equity in a racial sense, as well as identifying areas of deficiency in Muscatine County communities and highlighting new areas in science.

“There’s been a lot of awakening and awareness this year that has brought Public Health and health and human deficiencies to the surface so they can be addressed and worked towards. Public Health has become a priority to more than just the public health departments,” Williams continued, “I think there’s an opportunity to address those gaps in care and injustices that we have identified and grow stronger from that, which the public health department is committed to.”