One year of COVID-19: what we've experienced and what we've learned

MUSCATINE — On March 19, 2020, Muscatine County recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus. Over the past year in the county, there have been more than 4,600 cases and 94 deaths from the virus.
While Muscatine County Public Health staff are working to vaccinate all residents, many look back on the irregular and unprecedented year that has passed since the start of the pandemic.
Public Health Director for Muscatine County, Christy Roby Williams has been on the front lines of the pandemic since it began. Although it is Public Health’s job to prepare for all wide-spread emergencies and the department did have plans in place, Williams said that she didn’t think anyone was fully prepared or fully expected the impact the COVID-19 pandemic would have.
“At the beginning, it was taking those plans we had and putting them into action in a very rapid expedited way,” Williams said, “You have the bones and the structure of plans there, but when a pandemic actually occurs, there’s a lot of adapting that has to happen.”
She compared it to going into “survival mode”, using the plans they had in place to the best of their ability, while taking in and trying to incorporate new information daily, as a sort of “real-life science experiment”. In terms of how Muscatine County responded to the virus, Williams said she believed the county has handled it exceptionally well.
“I believe that there are a lot of individuals in our county that truly sought to understand the virus and what mitigation efforts they could use to protect themselves and others. I think there are individual thoughts and opinions about the virus, certainly, but I think a majority of our county residents really followed what the science was saying,” Williams said.
Williams explained another part of Public Health's efforts was the collaboration between local businesses, school districts and long-term care facilities to try to reduce the impact or stop an outbreak within the business or organization.
“Those groups have been nothing but dedicated and committed to working beside us,” Williams continued, “Together, we are stronger as a county, and that has really risen to the surface this past year.”
Personally, Williams admitted the past year has been an emotional journey for her and her team. “It required strength, perseverance, adaptability, empathy. … It has been at times exhausting, and I think as a public health department and our entire county, state and nation, folks hit their COVID wall – they hit a point of exhaustion.”
Williams said she is interested and excited for the human research that will be done after the pandemic, believing strongly that this year has had a profound effect on the human mind and body. “I just truly believe there’s a lot of impact. There will be PTSD that occurs, especially in the health field,” she said.
Williams acknowledged the good things that are arising from the pandemic. Some of which are the development of collaborative partnerships and the expediting of telehealth care in order to provide rural health equity, something that Williams said she cares deeply about.
“There are definitely pieces of COVID-19 and the public health pandemic that have made us stronger as community members and as a public health department,” Williams said, “We’re a micropolitan county that’s rich in resources and services, however there’s still a lot of pockets in our county and state that are very rural. So that strengthening of telehealth truly balances that health equity.”
She added that the public health department has looked at health equity in a racial sense, as well as identifying areas of deficiency in Muscatine County communities and highlighting new areas in science.
“There’s been a lot of awakening and awareness this year that has brought Public Health and health and human deficiencies to the surface so they can be addressed and worked towards. Public Health has become a priority to more than just the public health departments,” Williams continued, “I think there’s an opportunity to address those gaps in care and injustices that we have identified and grow stronger from that, which the public health department is committed to.”
In terms of what she, her staff and the county have learned during this past year, Williams said the first word that comes to mind is ‘resiliency’. “Our preparedness and readiness for something unknown has really catapulted us forward to studying things and expediting processes that we often take a very long time to analyze and assess.”
With this pandemic year officially over and the vaccine distribution process continuing to grow, Williams wanted to remind people the COVID-19 virus is still very new.
“I would encourage people’s hearts and minds to continue using those mitigation efforts that we have been teaching around prevention and protection,” Williams said, “We have vaccines but the scientists still don’t fully understand this virus. It is too new, and there are variants still being studied. So, we must continue to move forward with precautions in order to stay healthy as a county, state and nation.”