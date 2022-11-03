Open house kicks off holiday season

With Halloween done, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in conjunction with Downtown Muscatine, hopes to kick off the 2022 holiday season in style Nov. 13 with its annual Holiday Open House.

Chamber Director of Marketing and Events Dena Ferreira said about 19 businesses had signed up to stay open additional hours to help the area begin its holiday planning by buying locally and supporting small area businesses. More businesses are expected to be added next week. The event will feature in-store specials, discounts on gift cards, prizes, entertainment and refreshments, as well as many free samples of the business’ wares.

“The Holiday Open House was started by a group of downtown business owners well over a decade ago, with the Chamber taking it over in 2020,” Ferreira said. “It is located at the downtown businesses, but there are a few pop-up vendors who are partnering with other shops.”

The Chamber will host a pop-up shop with Pearl City Merchandise and Letters from Elliott, which will have live ornament lettering and personalized Santa letters.

Ferreira said five of the businesses that had signed up were new in 2022. This includes the grand opening of Create DIY Craft Studio at Pearl Plaza.

“People should attend to help support our local economy and the entrepreneurs who have made Muscatine a vibrant community,” Ferreira said. “Plus it’s a convenient way to get all of your Christmas shopping done without having to worry about shipping times.”

More details about participating businesses can be found on the Downtown Muscatine Facebook page, the Chamber Facebook page or Muscatine.com/event/holiday-open-house/.