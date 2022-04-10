Open Meeting law stops discussion

WAPELLO — The Louisa County Board of Supervisors was unable to amend its April 5 meeting agenda on Tuesday, to include a closed session to discuss a potential law enforcement matter, after questions were raised by a reporter at the meeting over the effort’s legality under Iowa’s Open Meetings law.

Supervisor Brad Quigley had proposed the closed meeting, explaining that Paul Greufe, the county’s human resources consultant, and county attorney Adam Parsons also planned to electronically attend.

“We’ve got some employee things that we have to discuss,” he told supervisors Chris Ball and Randy Griffin.

“I’m the only one who knows anything about it,” he added, before responding to the reporter’s question if the employee involved had been contacted.

“It’s just bringing up for investigation. We have to get what’s going on first and then we’ll bring the person in,” Quigley replied.

He eventually pointed out the issue involved law enforcement matters.

Iowa’s Open Meetings Law does allow for a closed meeting “to avoid disclosure of specific law enforcement matters, such as current or proposed investigations or inspection or auditing techniques or schedules, which if disclosed would enable law violators to avoid detection.”

The reporter also questioned how the supervisors could amend its agenda and hold the closed meeting without providing the required 24-hour notice.

After discussing the issue in the meeting and then consulting with Parsons, the board agreed to schedule the special Wednesday meeting.

The supervisors also responded to another question from the reporter, who asked if Louisa County Conservation Board Chair Sam Willson, Wapello, was under any investigation.

Quigley declined to comment.

“I can’t comment on that, he said, although when asked why, he said, “we have investigations going on; we cannot comment. Leave it at that,”

When asked if the supervisors had made any formal decision as a board to pursue an investigation, Griffin indicated that was not necessary.

“Any one of us can contact the county attorney or Paul Greufe on any issue. They work for us,” he said, adding he had not contacted either about any investigation.

Meanwhile, when he was reached after the meeting, Willson said he had met with Greufe; and although the consultant had not advised him that he was under any investigation, their meeting had that appearance. He said Greufe had also talked with LCCB Executive Director Katie Hammond.

Willson indicated the questions Greufe asked centered on wetland and other easements at the Indian Slough Wildlife Area and a March 1 meeting of the conservation board.

According to earlier reports, a recent effort to establish conservation easements on around 900 acres on the wildlife area apparently stalled after it was discovered easements had been placed nearly 30 years ago on much of the same area, meaning the more recent easements could not be completed.

The March 1 meeting issue allegedly involved an expletive being yelled at Quigley by Hammond’s husband, Jeff, during the meeting, which had attracted nearly 50 people concerned over the proposed sale of the 18-acre Baird Timber. Quigley had requested Willson remove Jeff Hammond, but Willson had not, explaining later he had not heard the expletive.

Willson said he felt the supervisors were now using those issues as a subterfuge.

“My personal opinion is they are using this as a witch hunt to remove me from the board and give grounds for the conservation board to remove Katie,” Willson said.

In other action during Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors also indicated they would review applications and select a person for an open seat on the LCCB. To maintain gender balance, the seat is expected to go to a female. Anyone interested in applying can contact the auditor’s office.

