When most people find out about my journey to Antarctica, they either mention the temperature or want to know what I will be doing here. Let’s look at the temperature first. If you have lived through winters in the Midwest, you are used to cold temperatures and cold fronts that keep the temperatures low for a few days. So far, Antarctica has been similar to late fall/early winter temperatures.
Also, like home, the mornings can feel a little cold. I get up and turn on the TV. It is very important to know the conditions for the day. While it is summer here and the temperatures had been in the high 30’s and low 40’s, it only lasted a couple of weeks. I have also seen the weather get below zero with wind chill. When I get dressed, I have to decide how many layers to wear. Initially, one or two layers were enough. Now I am wearing up to four layers. If I go outside of town, I am required to take Big Red with me. Big Red is a heavy, long red coat with a fur lined hood. If you have seen any shows that take place at either polar region, the red coat they wear is Big Red.
Now, what keeps me busy during the day? I work in a special projects group within the supply department known as retrograde. Retro for short. Our task is to prepare obsolete/surplus items for return to the United States.
As you can imagine, Antarctica is not an easy place to reach. And, once you are here, moving people and supplies can be difficult, even in summer. Since planes cannot carry much in the way of supplies, the vast majority of items in Antarctica come by ship. This ship arrives once per year at the end of summer when the sea ice is thinnest.
On this ship is all the supplies that the station leadership believes they will need for the coming year. This means all the frozen and shelf stable food, equipment, equipment repair parts, maintenance parts, and general supplies. Think about everything you would need for your home and work.
Now think about things that have happened to you during the past year. Did you have damage to your home? Car? If something happens to a building or appliance/equipment, we have to have the parts on hand to make the repairs. There is no home improvement store nearby to go purchase parts. We have to have all parts on hand. Consider having all of these parts and supplies for a community of 1,000 and that is what has to be built into the plans.
What does this mean for the retro team? We prepare the surplus and obsolete parts and equipment for shipment back to the United States.
If there is still a market for the parts and equipment, it will be sent back for auction. Other parts are sold for scrap and made into something new and useful. Due to our isolation, recycle, reuse, and reduce is a huge part of our lives.
In a couple of weeks, a cargo ship will arrive with new supplies and they will also take our return materials back to the States.
I believe the teams have done a great job over the years in using what is here to get the job of supporting science research accomplished. I must admit that it has been interesting to see the old equipment being used alongside the new, modern equipment. The Navy arrived in 1956 with the purpose of establishing a station to support the scientific research that happens in Antarctica. I imagine that there is some equipment that dates back to those early years.
In my spare time, I have walked some of the trails here on Ross Island. A great spot to look out over the area is Observation Hill. This hill ascends to 754 feet. Let me assure you, the climb is steep. From the top of this hill you can see out across the Ross Ice Shelf, overlook the stations, an unobstructed view of Mount Erebus, Castle Rock (another hiking opportunity) and out toward the open ocean.
I have also seen the local wildlife. Seals and penguins have colonies in the area and when the ice recedes the whales come in. I have heard about Orcas being seen, but have only seen one Minke whale. The penguins are my wife’s favorite. The island is home to Adelie and Emperor penguins. Both have come around to our part of the island.
At the end of the day, I do have time to share my experience with family and friends back home through Facebook and email. Know that I am enjoying both the work and activities that we do have at McMurdo Station, Antarctica.
Until we talk again.
Peace, Jim
