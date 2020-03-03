A time of rebirth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As I said, one of the best parts of spring is getting outside and enjoying nature. Yes, I know there are plenty of people who do this year round. I met several at the first day hike at Wildcat Den. More power to them. I like my hiking weather to be about 72 and a nice breeze. The spring is a wonderful time to begin connecting with nature. There are plenty of stress relieving programs available and all of them would be rendered obsolete if people would just take 30 minutes a day to get out in the nice fresh air and clear their heads.

As long as we are talking about turning over a new health leaf, another benefit of the spring is the spring produce. We live in Iowa and probably more than any other place in the country, we should enjoy the bounty of it. While the Muscatine Farmers Market doesn’t start until later in the spring (May 1), it is still something to look forward to. I had only just arrived in Muscatine last fall as the market was closing for the year and I didn’t get much of a chance to attend it. This year will be different.

Look at it this way. Where else can you get Iowa fresh veggies at really great prices? I may learn to vacuum seal food this year. I truly hope someone around here grows some fresh strawberries or nice hot peppers they bring to the market.