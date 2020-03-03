It was about 65 degrees and I was outside in a t-shirt last Sunday.
That’s right, according to the calendar, spring is just over two weeks away. I mean the actual spring, not the fake Iowa spring that is just a break before it snows again or the temperature drops below freezing. Considering this has not been that bad of a winter, I fully expect to have an early spring. With the average temperature in this part of Iowa being about 42 degrees in March, I think we are doing pretty good.
Of course this will put an end to my online competition with Jim Huston to see if the weather in Iowa is colder than the weather in Antarctica (it was several times in the last few months). We may get a little more yet this year. So far March has come in like a lamb, and I think we all know what that means.
This Sunday, we will spring ahead one hour as Daylight Saving Time starts again. There is nothing quite like the American version of jet lag to start the spring off right. As most people are doing to get ready for spring, I am putting away my heavy parka and beginning an exercise program to start the warmer months off right. I can’t wait to hit the hiking trail in Muscatine and do some exploring. You see so many things when you are hiking that you miss when driving.
I’ve always considered spring to be a time of rebirth. It’s a wonderful time to start off in a new direction in life and see where it takes us.
As I said, one of the best parts of spring is getting outside and enjoying nature. Yes, I know there are plenty of people who do this year round. I met several at the first day hike at Wildcat Den. More power to them. I like my hiking weather to be about 72 and a nice breeze. The spring is a wonderful time to begin connecting with nature. There are plenty of stress relieving programs available and all of them would be rendered obsolete if people would just take 30 minutes a day to get out in the nice fresh air and clear their heads.
As long as we are talking about turning over a new health leaf, another benefit of the spring is the spring produce. We live in Iowa and probably more than any other place in the country, we should enjoy the bounty of it. While the Muscatine Farmers Market doesn’t start until later in the spring (May 1), it is still something to look forward to. I had only just arrived in Muscatine last fall as the market was closing for the year and I didn’t get much of a chance to attend it. This year will be different.
Look at it this way. Where else can you get Iowa fresh veggies at really great prices? I may learn to vacuum seal food this year. I truly hope someone around here grows some fresh strawberries or nice hot peppers they bring to the market.
It’s also a great time to clear out some of the clutter that is no longer serving you. I personally did that when I moved to town, so I should be set for the year. Still, spring is a great time to get rid of the things you have outgrown and make room for the new.
I have to admit I’m also looking forward to seeing all that Muscatine has to offer in the spring. I arrived just in time for the last River’s Edge event of 2019 and I really need to see more of what that is about.
A quick search of Facebook will also provide a ton if spring events in the area. As the weather warms up, we all need to enjoy it and stretch from the winter. I’m looking forward to seeing you on the trail.