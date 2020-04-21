At Muscatine Community College, Smock teaches English acquisition online

About two months ago, students started introducing Rachel to “Whats App”, a communication app. Sometimes, when you text a document or send a photo through text or email, students are not able to open it up, unless they are using “Whats App”. Rachel downloaded the app on her phone and began to use it with her students. Now, Rachel forwards all the information she receives about college and community support to her students through Whats App. “A day does not go by without people from four or five countries conversing with each other on this app.” They maintain lots of social connection, despite social distancing. Rachel remains positive about this online experience, saying: “this experience has made me look at teaching again in a new light. Yes, some of it is the technical side but another side is the social side. Look at the community we are able to provide to our students!”