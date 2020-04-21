At Muscatine Community College, Smock teaches English acquisition online

This is an interview with Rachel Riley Smock, English Language Acquisition (ELA) instructor at Muscatine Community College. Rachel has been an instructor at MCC serving students in Muscatine and Columbus Junction for over four years.
Her background is perfectly suited to understanding how to learn to speak a foreign language, as she grew up living in many different countries. She can converse with her students in French, Spanish, German, Swedish and Dutch but of course, in class, it’s all about learning English!
Rachel feels privileged to teach at MCC with such an incredible team of colleagues in both Muscatine and Columbus Junction.
“We are truly an international family of staff and students at the McAvoy Center that is ever expanding," Rachel said. "We have created a truly warm and inviting hub of learning, for people from all over the world who have chosen to make Muscatine their new home.”
In the middle of March, the college made the decision to convert all in-person classes and services to online, due to precautions related to the new coronavirus. This had a profound effect on everyone — including students learning how to speak English through the ELA program. Normally, one finds a bustling group of students practicing their English skills in the McAvoy Center. About a dozen countries are represented by the students in the class, from China, to Ivory Coast, to Brazil to Congo.
On Monday and Wednesday mornings, during their regularly scheduled class times, Rachel holds her English language classes using Zoom, a web conferencing platform. They discuss what has happened to their families in their home countries, and share in their worry about their loved ones.
Some students have asked her about her oldest son, who was working on a cruise ship in the Gulf when the pandemic first appeared. They understood the feeling of not being able to connect with him because that’s what they were feeling, too.
Rachel begins each class by checking in with her students, finding out how their families are doing around the world.
“It helps them to feel not isolated," she said. “A few students have even popped back up that weren’t able to attend our regular face-to-face sessions. It’s been a fantastic tool!” The students express a shared gratitude at the services available to them through MCC, such as the food pantry and emergency funds.
In addition to the classroom time, students have access to “Burlington English," an interactive online teaching tool. They were already using this tool even before the coronavirus, so this was not something new to students. This tool helps them practice their English skills on their own in a fun manner. All of the ELA instructors meet weekly via Zoom to share successes and challenges and to support each other.
About two months ago, students started introducing Rachel to “Whats App”, a communication app. Sometimes, when you text a document or send a photo through text or email, students are not able to open it up, unless they are using “Whats App”. Rachel downloaded the app on her phone and began to use it with her students. Now, Rachel forwards all the information she receives about college and community support to her students through Whats App. “A day does not go by without people from four or five countries conversing with each other on this app.” They maintain lots of social connection, despite social distancing. Rachel remains positive about this online experience, saying: “this experience has made me look at teaching again in a new light. Yes, some of it is the technical side but another side is the social side. Look at the community we are able to provide to our students!”
Dr. Naomi DeWinter is the President of Muscatine Community College, “The Community’s College”. MJC/MCC was established in 1929 and has proudly served the community for over 90 years. Contact ndewinter@eicc.edu.
