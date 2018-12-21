If a teen could only see the great care most parents go through for them...
That was how I was going to begin this column, as I think plenty of teens, between the “later(s),” and the “where’s my keys?” often have no idea how much their parents really care. Or, at least, fail to take notice.
But, alas, as I settled into that hallowed ground (my Lazy-Boy Chair) for what I hoped might turn into a long winter’s nap Wednesday night, one of my favorite holiday movies came on the TV screen.
Long before the initials LOL became popular, the movie “Christmas Vacation,” had that effect on many people.
It’s so funny, I often LOL-ing during the show. After a long day, it’s a perfect tonic.
But amid its constant humor, "Christmas Vacation" actually has a few valuable points and things with which we can all identify.
I bet plenty of people out there had a father, or became one themselves, who was obsessed with over-decorating or lighting the house.
And didn’t most of us have a light or two, or strand or two, go off after we got them all up?
I still get a kick out of the “sled” or saucer scene where Clark Griswold tears down a hillside at record speed, missing trees somehow and cars. Who can forget the National Anthem and “Saying Grace” scenes? Not to mention the uncle’s toupee staying attached to his hat … and just about any scene with Cousin Eddie.
Still, the movie has several salient points during all the laughter.
Clark (Chevy Chase) and his wife, Ellen (Beverly D'Angelo), reaching out to their less fortunate niece and nephew to make sure they have a good Christmas is one of them. No matter who you are, that’s a special moment.
Then, of course, the tremendous ending with Cousin Eddie going to fetch Clark’s boss, who might as well be called Scrooge.
Fortunately, Scrooge admits he’s wrong, and Clark gets his Christmas bonus.
Of course, the phrase “Christmas bonus” have long since vacated the vocabulary. Bonus – as in extra pay – is now reserved only for the most fortunate among us, it seems. Do regular, working types anywhere get those anymore?
Greed has taken over for quite some time now. Many lack the humility to understand the simple message that it’s important to treat the least of us like they really matter. It's not only OK to be nice to people and treat them with dignity and respect, but you should do it. And, of course, humility is a virtue. Sadly, a lot of that message today is buried under a lot of debris and noise.
We can all do better. We should all do better. And it really is OK if the regular folks get a bonus, too.
Anyway, if you want some fun and a good message, tune in to “Christmas Vacation” again this year when you get the chance.
Until next week, “Later.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.