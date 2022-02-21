Cole: Black History is World History

The History of an African people
Who never have been seen as equal
Stolen, enslaved in bellies of ships
Backs split open, from cracking whips
Forced to lie in their excrement
Some died, survived; their testament
Proud, bold, some gave their all, their souls
Women with children, Men, who chose
Death overboard to lapping tides
They rather die, than stay alive
Sought to be free by their own means
Than live their life through slavery
Distributed out, to thee unknown
The Americans, Europe, miles from their homes
Prodded and poked then bought and sold
Torn from their loved ones grasp and hold
Renamed, branded, shackled, and chained
Millions replaced the Indians
And whites before who worked the land
Who did not, could not, last, withstand
The degradation, blistering heat
Of manual labor which did not cease
They proved to be stronger, equipped
To battle through, endure through it
The inhumane unconscionable acts
The rapes, castrations, aftermaths
Of which would drive most men insane
They fought, revolted, rebuked to gain
Their rights from this nation they built
Which bore no shame, disgrace or guilt
For declarations that were written
Yet unfulfilled without them in them
We’ve fought in wars, for justice, peace
Yet prejudice, it did not cease
We fought against the Indians
For land this nation wanted then
We fought against those overseas
And every war before, since these
We even fought for Civil Rights
Through peaceful means tried to unite
While dodging hoses, dogs that bite
To keep Non-Violence in our sights
While bombs were set to kill four girls
Our men were lynched, cocktails were hurled
At Freedom Riders from the North
And Whites were killed that joined our force
They even shot Martin Luther King
And men of peace who stood with him
Like Medger Evers, The faithful three
Named Goodman, Schwerner and Chaney
Yes Civil Laws were indeed passed
White children attend school with blacks
We ride in buses on front seats
Sit down together when we eat
Play games on fields and on ball courts
Have judges sitting in high courts
Have earned awards, honors, tributes
Through research, sports, other pursuits
Yet many things still haven’t changed
And times like then remain the same
Police shooting us down at will
Hate crimes happen despite their bills
Race matters when you seek a job
Nazi’s, Klansmen recruit their mobs
Our churches remain segregated
Our applications are outdated
If we are All Americans
Why can’t we seem to understand
We have a right to live as people
Be who we are; treated as equal
Our Ancestors were forced this way
Have sacrificed and we will stay
Within these varied 50 states
Our blood and toil have helped make