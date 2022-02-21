Cole: Black History is World History

The History of an African people

Who never have been seen as equal

Stolen, enslaved in bellies of ships

Backs split open, from cracking whips

Forced to lie in their excrement

Some died, survived; their testament

Proud, bold, some gave their all, their souls

Women with children, Men, who chose

Death overboard to lapping tides

They rather die, than stay alive

Sought to be free by their own means

Than live their life through slavery

Distributed out, to thee unknown

The Americans, Europe, miles from their homes

Prodded and poked then bought and sold

Torn from their loved ones grasp and hold

Renamed, branded, shackled, and chained

Millions replaced the Indians

And whites before who worked the land

Who did not, could not, last, withstand

The degradation, blistering heat

Of manual labor which did not cease

They proved to be stronger, equipped

To battle through, endure through it

The inhumane unconscionable acts

The rapes, castrations, aftermaths

Of which would drive most men insane

They fought, revolted, rebuked to gain

Their rights from this nation they built

Which bore no shame, disgrace or guilt

For declarations that were written

Yet unfulfilled without them in them

We’ve fought in wars, for justice, peace

Yet prejudice, it did not cease

We fought against the Indians

For land this nation wanted then

We fought against those overseas

And every war before, since these

We even fought for Civil Rights

Through peaceful means tried to unite

While dodging hoses, dogs that bite

To keep Non-Violence in our sights

While bombs were set to kill four girls

Our men were lynched, cocktails were hurled

At Freedom Riders from the North

And Whites were killed that joined our force

They even shot Martin Luther King

And men of peace who stood with him

Like Medger Evers, The faithful three

Named Goodman, Schwerner and Chaney

Yes Civil Laws were indeed passed

White children attend school with blacks

We ride in buses on front seats

Sit down together when we eat

Play games on fields and on ball courts

Have judges sitting in high courts

Have earned awards, honors, tributes

Through research, sports, other pursuits

Yet many things still haven’t changed

And times like then remain the same

Police shooting us down at will

Hate crimes happen despite their bills

Race matters when you seek a job

Nazi’s, Klansmen recruit their mobs

Our churches remain segregated

Our applications are outdated

If we are All Americans

Why can’t we seem to understand

We have a right to live as people

Be who we are; treated as equal

Our Ancestors were forced this way

Have sacrificed and we will stay

Within these varied 50 states

Our blood and toil have helped make

