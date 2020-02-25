Connecting to home

Our last conversation was about traveling. It seems that no matter how far I have traveled, I have met someone that connected me back to home. This was especially surprising to find true in Antarctica.
When it comes to traveling during my time here, I am more limited in distance. The sights are still amazing. McMurdo Station is a small U.S. “town” that peaked just over 1,200 people the first week of February. The next closest location is New Zealand’s Scott Base. I understand they have about 100 people and they are a little under two miles away. While they are close to each other, they are managed by different countries and operate according to the laws of those countries. These are the only two human populations on Ross Island. There are also penguin colonies on the island.
In addition to Scott Base, the U.S. operates two airfields that are about 15 miles out on the Ross Ice Shelf. The airfield personnel live in McMurdo and commute each day. If there is no activity at the fields, only weather and maintenance people remain there.
My travel on Ross Island is mostly limited to the walk to Scott Base and the hiking trails in the area. I estimate that this keeps me to a two-mile radius. You might think that is a really small area, and it is by standards back home. For the three months that I am here it seems perfectly normal.
As far as travel goes for me, it pales in comparison to the first explorers of the Antarctic. The first humans stepped onto the continent 200 years ago in 1820. The first to see Ross Island sailed here in 1841. Before the end of the 19th century the British plans for Antarctic exploration were already under way. In 1902, British Naval Captain Robert Falcon Scott had arrived to Ross Island, a location that would become instrumental in the first explorations of the continent.
During the austral summer of 1911/1912 two different teams reached the geographic South Pole. By 1915 Sir Ernest Henry Shackleton had brought two teams down with the goal of crossing the continent. Shackleton and his team would start at the Weddell Sea and the other team, on the other side of the continent,would lay food depots out across the Ross Ice Shelf for the crossing team to consume. My two-mile radius with hot buildings, food, and showers is nothing compared what the early explorers had to endure.
To reach the South Pole the explorers of the early 1900s planned to be out for over 3 months and to travel over 2,000 miles. All of this without the assistance of heated vehicles or solid structures. Everything they needed they had to be able to carry with them or leave in a depot to be picked up later.
What is available to me and what I do accomplish is visiting sites that mark significant events or sacrifices by those who have come before us. When we first arrive, we are literally on the ice. Williams Airfield is actually a skiway designed for Air Force LC-130 ski-equipped aircraft. Phoenix Airfield is an ice runway for wheeled aircraft. Most of the time, these planes are larger than the LC-130’s.
Williams Field is named after a U.S. Navy Construction Battallion equipment operator whose tractor broke through the ice while transporting cargo 30 miles from the supply ship to shore. The cargo he was bringing ashore was needed for the construction, maintenance, and to sustain life at McMurdo Station. McMurdo Station is situated across the bay from Scott’s 1902 Discovery Hut, which was the first human habitation in this area.
Discovery Hut is named after the ship that brought Scott’s first team to the continent. This sits at the tip of the Hut Point Peninsula, which is called Hut Point. Several times a week I walk over to Hut Point to gaze across the Ross Sea at the majestic Royal Society Mountains.
Above Discovery Hut is a cross that is inscribed with, “Sacred to the memory of George J. Vince AB, RN of the “Discovery” who drowned near this spot March 11, 1902.” This cross was erected by the original crew of the Discovery in 1902. This cross is also on the Hut Ridge Trail that starts at Hut Point and goes north and brings us back to town on roads at the north end of town.
Another Hike that I have made several times is Observation Hill, known locally as Ob Hill. This hill ascends to 750 feet. What it lacks in height, it makes up for in steep grade. At the top of this hill is another cross. This cross was erected in 1912 to honor Scott and his team that reached the South Pole, but did not survive the journey back to Ross Island. Inscribed on this cross are the names of the team; Scott, Edward Wilson, Laurence Oates, Henry Bowers, Edgar Evans, and the final line of the Alfred Tennyson Poem “Ulysses”, which reads "To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield."
Within the station limits is a building known as the “Chalet”. This is currently the US Antarctic Program administrative headquarters. On the deck of that building stands 12 national flags. These flags represent the nations which were the original signers of the Antarctic Treaty. These flags are in a semi-circle arrangement with a bust of Richard Evelyn Byrd, the first person to fly over the North Pole, 1926, and the South Pole, 1929.
In the next “town” over, Scott Base, is Hut A. This hut was used by Sir Edmund Hilary for the Trans-Antarctic Expedition in 1957, accomplishing what Shackleton had hoped to do earlier in the century. In addition to these historic sites near McMurdo Station, we have nine trails and roads for a total of 37 miles. Some of these are loops and others are out and back.
While we can visit and hike the above locations, there are many other historical places on the island. These locations are farther away and are only accessible with special permission and transportation. They include:
• Shackleton's Hut, built in February 1908 by the British Antarctic Expedition of 1907–09
• Terra Nova Hut,
• Cross on Wind Vane Hill,
• Wilson's Stone Igloo,
• Discovery's Message Post.
• Mount Erebus Cross,
• Upper "Summit Camp" used during survey of Mount Erebus in December 1912, Terra Nova Expedition.
• Lower "Camp E" Site used during survey of Mount Erebus in December 1912, Terra Nova Expedition.
I hope you have enjoyed learning a little more about life in our area and I hope that you take the time to learn more about the people and events behind these significant places.
Until we talk again.
Peace, Jim