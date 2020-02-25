Connecting to home

Our last conversation was about traveling. It seems that no matter how far I have traveled, I have met someone that connected me back to home. This was especially surprising to find true in Antarctica.

When it comes to traveling during my time here, I am more limited in distance. The sights are still amazing. McMurdo Station is a small U.S. “town” that peaked just over 1,200 people the first week of February. The next closest location is New Zealand’s Scott Base. I understand they have about 100 people and they are a little under two miles away. While they are close to each other, they are managed by different countries and operate according to the laws of those countries. These are the only two human populations on Ross Island. There are also penguin colonies on the island.

In addition to Scott Base, the U.S. operates two airfields that are about 15 miles out on the Ross Ice Shelf. The airfield personnel live in McMurdo and commute each day. If there is no activity at the fields, only weather and maintenance people remain there.

My travel on Ross Island is mostly limited to the walk to Scott Base and the hiking trails in the area. I estimate that this keeps me to a two-mile radius. You might think that is a really small area, and it is by standards back home. For the three months that I am here it seems perfectly normal.