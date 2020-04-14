DAVE HOTLE: Problems and opportunities abound during this pandemic

“If you don’t come out of this quarantine with (1) a new skill, (2) your side hustle started, (3) more knowledge – you never lacked time, you lacked discipline.” Anwar Douglas
Don’t be sorry if you don’t know who Anwar Douglas is. He is the founder and CEO of BestLife Legacy Inc., a business development company. The company uses technical project management with good, old-fashioned entrepreneurial spirit to improve small business. He is also someone I have marked on my Instagram site because I am a big fan of his messages.
As a hobby entrepreneur myself, I am always looking for things to stimulate the entrepreneurial spirit. I forget where I read this, but someone was once describing the difference between people who would one day be rich and people who wouldn’t. If you gave the future rich person $100 and come back a week later, he or she would have found a way to turn it into $200. If you come back a week after that it would have turned into $500, and so on. If you gave the same $100 to someone who is not destined to be rich and come back a week later, they would have used the money to buy the latest greatest video game and maybe some new clothes and the story ends there.
The former owner of a newspaper I worked at was fond of referring to problems as “opportunities.” He also said that opportunities are much more frequent than people’s ability to identify them as such.
Why do I bring this up? Well, the COVID-19 outbreak is continuing. Many businesses are closed. Reports are that sometime this week the $1,200 economic stimulus check from the federal government will arrive. I know people are excited about getting their money, and in many cases it is desperately needed. In other cases, people are simply seeing it as a windfall to be used and forgotten.
I would like to make a suggestion. This is other people’s money and they can do whatever they want with it, but hear me out. The best use of the money is to pay off debt or to keep from going into debt in the first place. Pay your bills and don’t fall behind.
Since the beginning of the COVID outbreak and government mandated sheltering in place, we have seen bans on evictions, utility disconnections and other payments. Please keep in mind this is not going to last forever, and when they are gone, those entities will want their money. Landlords and utility companies have payments they have to make too. President Donald Trump is saying he is the one who has “total authority” to determine when states reopen. This is arguable and the fact that he does not have a medical advisor as part of the team helping to make the decision really scares me. Still, they seem to be moving in the direction of calling an end to the emergency sooner than later.
If there is money left over after bills are out of the way, what future benefit can it be? Just spending the money means it will be gone quickly. Money being used for improvement is always there and always working.
The COVID-19 epidemic is the problem of this generation, which also means it is an opportunity. It is a terrible thing in that, as of this writing, 21,942 Americans, including two people in Muscatine County, have lost their lives to this awful disease. That is something beyond our control. What is in our control is how we respond. Do we let this horrible thing stand, or do we take something bad and work hard to turn it into something good?
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.