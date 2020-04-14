DAVE HOTLE: Problems and opportunities abound during this pandemic

Why do I bring this up? Well, the COVID-19 outbreak is continuing. Many businesses are closed. Reports are that sometime this week the $1,200 economic stimulus check from the federal government will arrive. I know people are excited about getting their money, and in many cases it is desperately needed. In other cases, people are simply seeing it as a windfall to be used and forgotten.

I would like to make a suggestion. This is other people’s money and they can do whatever they want with it, but hear me out. The best use of the money is to pay off debt or to keep from going into debt in the first place. Pay your bills and don’t fall behind.

Since the beginning of the COVID outbreak and government mandated sheltering in place, we have seen bans on evictions, utility disconnections and other payments. Please keep in mind this is not going to last forever, and when they are gone, those entities will want their money. Landlords and utility companies have payments they have to make too. President Donald Trump is saying he is the one who has “total authority” to determine when states reopen. This is arguable and the fact that he does not have a medical advisor as part of the team helping to make the decision really scares me. Still, they seem to be moving in the direction of calling an end to the emergency sooner than later.