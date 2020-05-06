Dawson: Student success

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Deana Dawson has been a student at MCC since 2017. Last May, when she completed her Associate of Arts degree, she was determined to stand up from her wheelchair while receiving her diploma. As she did so, the audience erupted in cheers. The following is an excerpt of my recent interview with Deana.

Deana had already decided to enroll in online courses this spring semester, because of the winter weather. It’s more difficult for her to navigate the snowy roads with her wheelchair so she did not feel the full effects of the change to online classes in mid-March. Until then, however, she had been regularly coming to campus for tutoring, doing homework, meeting with her advisor and generally, checking in with some of the trusted staff members.

“I seem to be able to get more done when I’m on campus. When I’m at home, I see that the dishes need to get done, the laundry needs to get done, and I get distracted,” she said.

Deana has acquired some strong student success skills. She used to print out everything for a week’s worth of classes in the MCC library, so that she wouldn’t have to rely on technology and could work ahead. “That’s how MCC has helped me to become prepared, I learned to stay ahead in my classes, and I don’t fall behind,” she said.