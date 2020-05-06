Dawson: Student success

Deana Dawson has been a student at MCC since 2017. Last May, when she completed her Associate of Arts degree, she was determined to stand up from her wheelchair while receiving her diploma. As she did so, the audience erupted in cheers. The following is an excerpt of my recent interview with Deana.
Deana had already decided to enroll in online courses this spring semester, because of the winter weather. It’s more difficult for her to navigate the snowy roads with her wheelchair so she did not feel the full effects of the change to online classes in mid-March. Until then, however, she had been regularly coming to campus for tutoring, doing homework, meeting with her advisor and generally, checking in with some of the trusted staff members.
“I seem to be able to get more done when I’m on campus. When I’m at home, I see that the dishes need to get done, the laundry needs to get done, and I get distracted,” she said.
Deana has acquired some strong student success skills. She used to print out everything for a week’s worth of classes in the MCC library, so that she wouldn’t have to rely on technology and could work ahead. “That’s how MCC has helped me to become prepared, I learned to stay ahead in my classes, and I don’t fall behind,” she said.
Deana is an extrovert that has not left her apartment since March 11. Every morning, staff come in to assist her with the daily routine, and for the rest of the time, she is online. “Facebook is my friend, email is my friend, chat rooms are my friends,” Deana told me. “Before this all happened, I knew nothing about Zoom. It frightened me. I was dragging my feet. Now I’m on it all the time!”
As vice-president of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), a national community college student honors’ association, Deana has stayed in touch with other MCC PTK members through Canvas, an online learning tool. Deana attended a virtual leadership conference and met several other PTK students from other Iowa community colleges with whom she now stays in touch. She also contacted the president of PTK Honor Society, Dr. Tincher-Lindner, by email after that virtual conference, to express how valuable that experience was. The next morning, a response from Dr. Tincher-Lindner was in her inbox. “I’m making more connections now, than I was in person. There are no limits to the Internet! I, frankly, don’t like limits,” Deana shared with me.
One of Deana’s wonderful traits is that she remains positive under any circumstance. “I always ask myself, are we going to stay positive?” she tells me.
While I was asking Deana if she needed any help from the college, she was quick to offer her assistance to our other MCC students, thinking of how she can best help others. “If I can help a student set themselves up for success, that’s how I want to spend my free time. They might be inspired by my story. Pandemic or not, emergency or not, we have to help others. When we come back together, we will be much more close-knit. Everything we see is going to be like new,” she said.
Deana will graduate with additional credentials in Administrative Office Support in May of 2020 and will keep on track with her academic journey. She will not be stopped by COVID-19.
Dr. Naomi DeWinter is the President of Muscatine Community College, “The Community’s College”. MJC/MCC was established in 1929 and has proudly served the community for over 90 years. Contact: ndewinter@eicc.edu.
