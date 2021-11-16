DEWINTER: 1,000 flags recognize Muscatine and Iowa veterans

To honor our veterans this month, we are displaying 1,000 flags at the entrance to the Muscatine Community College campus. We wanted to make a visual statement that would not be missed by visitors, students and passers-by and that recognizes the patriotic contribution and service of our Muscatine and Iowa veterans.
Last week, on a cold morning, over 100 kids from Jefferson Elementary school helped us display more than 600 flags. Many of them knew someone who had served in the military. They very carefully selected their spots in which to place the five flags that had been given to them. Some kids chose a small section in which to place all of their flags in a cluster formation. Others chose to place them further apart or away from the others. They were extremely proud when they were done!
Rotary Club of Muscatine members set the remaining 400 flags, following this year’s Rotary president’s motto, “Serve to Change Lives.” While the kids from Jefferson and our Rotary members worked on different days, they are connected through the 1,000 flag project. Thanks to our friends at Hy-Vee, Matt and Jake, for navigating the supply chain situation to secure 1,000 flags for us.
Veterans have a special place at Muscatine and our sister colleges in Clinton and Scott, which together, make up Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. According to Shari Ruehling, military and veteran student affairs facilitator, “we recognize that transitioning from the military service into the civilian life can be stressful. Therefore, we work hard to support our veteran students in pursuit of their educational goals. Each Eastern Iowa Community College campus location has a veteran’s lounge for student Veterans to study, relax or talk to other vets throughout the day. We offer veteran activities and events throughout the academic year to promote camaraderie among our veteran students. Recently, they enjoyed making art in Davenport’s Hot Glass studio. The owner, Joel Ryser, has been a great friend to the veterans at EICC, offering classes for them regularly.
Student groups are organizing events to sign holiday cards for troops stationed overseas, partnering with Operation Christmas Cards 4 Troops Overseas.
Jefferson Elementary kids will also contribute cards.
We value our veterans in our community and we support our student veterans. A special thanks to Dr. Kandy Steel, principal at Jefferson Elementary School, the Rotary Club of Muscatine and Muscatine Hy-Vee. Please enjoy the 1,000 flag display on Park Avenue.
Dr. Naomi DeWinter is the president of Muscatine Community College, “The Community’s College.” Shari Ruehling is the military and veteran student affairs facilitator. MJC/MCC was established in 1929 and has proudly served the community for over 90 years. Contact ndewinter@eicc.edu.