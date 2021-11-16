DEWINTER: 1,000 flags recognize Muscatine and Iowa veterans

To honor our veterans this month, we are displaying 1,000 flags at the entrance to the Muscatine Community College campus. We wanted to make a visual statement that would not be missed by visitors, students and passers-by and that recognizes the patriotic contribution and service of our Muscatine and Iowa veterans.

Last week, on a cold morning, over 100 kids from Jefferson Elementary school helped us display more than 600 flags. Many of them knew someone who had served in the military. They very carefully selected their spots in which to place the five flags that had been given to them. Some kids chose a small section in which to place all of their flags in a cluster formation. Others chose to place them further apart or away from the others. They were extremely proud when they were done!

Rotary Club of Muscatine members set the remaining 400 flags, following this year’s Rotary president’s motto, “Serve to Change Lives.” While the kids from Jefferson and our Rotary members worked on different days, they are connected through the 1,000 flag project. Thanks to our friends at Hy-Vee, Matt and Jake, for navigating the supply chain situation to secure 1,000 flags for us.

