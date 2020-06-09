DEWINTER: A challenging first year

Zach Sperstad is finishing Year One as a biology instructor at Muscatine Community College. Zach did an exceptional job helping his students learn biology concepts in an online format. We are especially proud of him because after graduating from Wilton High School, he graduated from MCC, so this is a return home! I had the opportunity to interview Zach about his transition to online learning. I wanted to find out how Zach and his students in a lab class adapted to the change.

“The spring transition went pretty well. We were just starting into sections that we could do outside by enjoying nature or going to a park (while maintaining social distancing). We also used a lot of paper labs instead of wet labs. I treated my online classes similarly to my face-to-face classes. I prerecorded the lectures and utilized my slides to explain concepts. That way, students could see and hear the topics explained. Students were able to watch the lectures whenever they wanted, and importantly, watch certain parts again that they didn’t fully understand the first time. I held optional Zoom sessions for students and these worked terrifically. We would work together to find different analogies to explain concepts, as the same analogy did not always resonate with every student. I held the Zoom sessions from my kitchen table. I would try to find something in my kitchen that I could use to explain a concept, so that students could see the transfer of knowledge from a classroom to the real world. Recently, I was explaining how a plant cell differs from an animal cell. I found a black plastic take-out container in my kitchen – something that most students could identify with – and used it to explain the geometric shape of a plant cell and activity within the cell.”