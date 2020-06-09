DEWINTER: A challenging first year

Zach Sperstad is finishing Year One as a biology instructor at Muscatine Community College. Zach did an exceptional job helping his students learn biology concepts in an online format. We are especially proud of him because after graduating from Wilton High School, he graduated from MCC, so this is a return home! I had the opportunity to interview Zach about his transition to online learning. I wanted to find out how Zach and his students in a lab class adapted to the change.
“The spring transition went pretty well. We were just starting into sections that we could do outside by enjoying nature or going to a park (while maintaining social distancing). We also used a lot of paper labs instead of wet labs. I treated my online classes similarly to my face-to-face classes. I prerecorded the lectures and utilized my slides to explain concepts. That way, students could see and hear the topics explained. Students were able to watch the lectures whenever they wanted, and importantly, watch certain parts again that they didn’t fully understand the first time. I held optional Zoom sessions for students and these worked terrifically. We would work together to find different analogies to explain concepts, as the same analogy did not always resonate with every student. I held the Zoom sessions from my kitchen table. I would try to find something in my kitchen that I could use to explain a concept, so that students could see the transfer of knowledge from a classroom to the real world. Recently, I was explaining how a plant cell differs from an animal cell. I found a black plastic take-out container in my kitchen – something that most students could identify with – and used it to explain the geometric shape of a plant cell and activity within the cell.”
Zach also discussed the things he misses most by not being with his students. “When I’m recording a lecture at 11 p.m. in my kitchen, I have to generate my own energy and enthusiasm. In the classroom, it is easy to have a lot of energy and enthusiasm because I love talking about science with people and seeing them get excited about science. Using Zoom, I can gauge students’ understanding much better.” Zach indicated that in the future, he would consider making the Zoom sessions mandatory, as they are a great way to check in on students and make sure they are not being left behind. “I explain to my students that falling behind in learning is like suffering from credit card debt. If you let it go on too long, you are overwhelmed by the amount you owe, or the amount you are behind. I want to help them keep on pace and on track with the content.”
Another thing he misses is the chance for students to interact with each other. “Many times, students in my classes help me come up with different analogies and they teach each other important concepts. In the online format this spring, we did not have that.”
Zach is teaching a course online this summer and is planning to come to the campus to record some labs, utilizing equipment and chemicals available at the college. He believes that by students using worksheets and observing him performing the labs, they will be able to learn what is most critical in his lab courses. “It’s not critical to their learning for them to actually perform the labs themselves. It is critical that they observe, infer and make analogies from what they see. I will not tell them the answers but I will probe them for the answers.”
Our biology students at MCC are in good hands with Zach Sperstad, a student-focused instructor who, along with his students, has embraced the switch to online learning.
