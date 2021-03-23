DEWINTER: A collective goal in Muscatine

As a member of the Rotary Club of Muscatine, I had the opportunity to hear the incoming Rotary International President, Shekar Mehta, present his vision for the future last weekend. He spoke of a “collective goal vs. individual goal.” He questioned why we would work on 1% of 100 problems vs. 100% of one problem. His message made me think of the importance of college education in our community.
From Future Ready Iowa reports, we’ve known for a while that the number of residents who meet requirements of anticipated future jobs is far below what is recommended. We know that we have had a persistent gap in high school graduates choosing to attend college. We know we have a longstanding gap in college success for minority students. Could we, as a community, decide to make this our one common problem?
We would not have to start from zero. There are many doing great things in this space already. To mention a few:
Aligned Impact Muscatine (AIM): A leadership collaborative working in four critical areas:
• Every child enters kindergarten ready to learn
• Every child succeeds academically through support in and out of school
• Every student graduates from high school prepared for post-secondary education or career training
• Every adult has the education, training, and skills to obtain a career that can sustain a family
Fueling the Future: A collaboration of the city of Muscatine, AIM, United Way, MCSA, Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, Muscatine County Public Health and Muscatine Community College which offers short-term training in high-demand fields for families whose kids receive food through the schools’ backpack program. Wrap around supports are offered to walk alongside the family and help to lift them up with a stable job, working with one of our many outstanding employers. Students can participate in paid internships with one of our partners: Lutheran Living, Simpson Memorial Home, HWH Corporation, Raymond, UTLX, Hy-Vee and recently added, Wester Drug. Over the next three years with funding from a Federal grant, we are committed to training 144 families in Muscatine county.
During the pandemic, fewer students chose to attend college. We saw numbers of community college enrollments decrease nationally. This is especially troubling, because our nation’s community colleges serve students who can benefit from education the most. The value of education has been questioned for years. Is college worth the cost?
I can appreciate the anxiety of not knowing what will happen at the end of a certificate or degree. I would like to be able to tell 100% of our students, that one of our local employers will hire them. If they put in the hard work of learning a new skill and investing in themselves, they will be assured a successful outcome. I would like to give 100% of our students internships and work experiences that spark their interest and help employers see their talents. And 100% of students in our agriculture programs experience four internships during their four semesters of enrollment.
Voters recently passed a bond referendum that will allow MCC to expand hands-on technical programs. Look for construction, auto tech and criminal justice options in 2022. There will be more ways for high school students to earn credentials before they graduate. There will be more opportunities for adults to learn exciting new skills and work in stable careers. Can we work on college attainment as our number one common problem?
Dr. Naomi DeWinter is the President of Muscatine Community College, “The Community’s College”. MJC/MCC was established in 1929 and has proudly served the community for over 90 years. Contact ndewinter@eicc.edu.