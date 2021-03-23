DEWINTER: A collective goal in Muscatine

Fueling the Future: A collaboration of the city of Muscatine, AIM, United Way, MCSA, Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, Muscatine County Public Health and Muscatine Community College which offers short-term training in high-demand fields for families whose kids receive food through the schools’ backpack program. Wrap around supports are offered to walk alongside the family and help to lift them up with a stable job, working with one of our many outstanding employers. Students can participate in paid internships with one of our partners: Lutheran Living, Simpson Memorial Home, HWH Corporation, Raymond, UTLX, Hy-Vee and recently added, Wester Drug. Over the next three years with funding from a Federal grant, we are committed to training 144 families in Muscatine county.

During the pandemic, fewer students chose to attend college. We saw numbers of community college enrollments decrease nationally. This is especially troubling, because our nation’s community colleges serve students who can benefit from education the most. The value of education has been questioned for years. Is college worth the cost?