The Muscatine Community College community received the news of Dick O’Brien’s recent passing with sadness. Dick attended Muscatine Junior College in 1946 and was the longest serving mayor of Muscatine. Dick was always a welcome presence in alumni meetings, especially accompanied by his friend, Evelyn Schauland. The last time I sat with him, we were at the HyVee Market Grille, and he and Evelyn were playfully arguing over whether to order the pork cutlet (he won!). Dick will be missed by his MJC/ MCC family and is recognized for playing a role in creating the rich history of MJC/MCC.
A few weeks ago, I was given a gift from the estate of Ann Petersen by Melanie Alexander, the Muscatine Art Center Director. It included several brochures, invitations, and newspaper clippings related to MJC/MCC. Her father, Robert Petersen, was a graduate in 1935. I was surprised to even find a carefully folded red napkin in the contents from an event held in 1999, to celebrate MCC’s 70th anniversary. I’ve been learning about MCC/ MJC for the last several years, but especially this year, as we began our year-long celebration of our 90th anniversary. The care with which these artifacts were stored in the Peterson’s home is a testament to how fondly they thought of MCC. In the contents was a booklet entitled “I-E-SKA, Poems, Themes and Short Stories by Students and Alumni of Muscatine Junior College 1933-1934”.
On the last page, is a poem by Keith Larson, MCC faculty and 1933 graduate, titled “To a Moonlit, Country Road”. Larson was mentioned by several alumni as having a profound influence on their learning experience and was highlighted by Max Collins Jr. as one of the two best instructors of his entire academic career.
I have a restless urging deep within
To walk again by moonlight on a road,
A winding country path with grass unmowed,
Where I can watch the singing night begin,
Far from the city’s bustle and its din.
I am alone and tired beneath the load,
Heart-hungry for the touch of moonbeams once again.
Could I but wander past the fields tonight,
The soothing stroke of all-divining hands
Would linger in the breath of flowers and trees;
And as I passed along, all cares and blight
Must flee away like tiny fairy bands
That hide themselves in daytime carefully.
In the next several weeks, today’s MCC students will be publishing a literary journal, entitled “Willetta”, in honor of Willetta Strahan, first dean and registrar at MJC. Led by their instructor, Lisa Powell, students have contributed artwork and creative writings for their first journal. MCC’s choir and theater programs have existed since 1929 and “Willetta” will provide for another way for students to express their creativity. Please contact me by email ndewinter@eicc.edu or phone, 5632-288-6004, if you would like a copy of “Willetta”.
