DEWINTER: Finding housing for students

The following is an interview with Fiona Juniku, a Muscatine Community College student from Kosovo.

Fiona received a scholarship to attend a private high school in Arizona. Her academic performance was strong and she got accepted into several colleges. However, she realized that cost would be a huge factor that may prevent her from attending a U.S. college. She returned home to Gjakova, Kosovo, for the summer to decide what to do from there. In a coincidence, a neighbor, Bujeta Vokshi, started telling her about Muscatine Community College from where she had graduated. Bujeta told her about the option to live on campus and that Muscatine is a small, friendly city. Fiona came to Muscatine in 2018 and enrolled at MCC.

Fiona’s mom is a teacher and her dad is a phone technician. Her hometown in Kosovo is much more densely populated than Muscatine and they have not had an opportunity to visit her here.

Fiona had planned to return to her home for the first time this summer, however travel restrictions due to Covid-19 put an end to those plans. Fiona was also living in on-campus apartments which were shut down in early March.

“Should I just go back home and possibly drop out of college? I didn’t want to do that but it was a very stressful situation for a while.”