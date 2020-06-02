DEWINTER: Finding housing for students

The following is an interview with Fiona Juniku, a Muscatine Community College student from Kosovo.
Fiona received a scholarship to attend a private high school in Arizona. Her academic performance was strong and she got accepted into several colleges. However, she realized that cost would be a huge factor that may prevent her from attending a U.S. college. She returned home to Gjakova, Kosovo, for the summer to decide what to do from there. In a coincidence, a neighbor, Bujeta Vokshi, started telling her about Muscatine Community College from where she had graduated. Bujeta told her about the option to live on campus and that Muscatine is a small, friendly city. Fiona came to Muscatine in 2018 and enrolled at MCC.
Fiona’s mom is a teacher and her dad is a phone technician. Her hometown in Kosovo is much more densely populated than Muscatine and they have not had an opportunity to visit her here.
Fiona had planned to return to her home for the first time this summer, however travel restrictions due to Covid-19 put an end to those plans. Fiona was also living in on-campus apartments which were shut down in early March.
“Should I just go back home and possibly drop out of college? I didn’t want to do that but it was a very stressful situation for a while.”
The college, working with the city, found temporary housing for students who had no alternatives. Now Fiona’s plan is to graduate in December and return home. She would like to transfer to a university to study business management but is not sure of scholarships that could help her with the costs.
“When I first moved to Muscatine, I knew no one. People were friendly but I found them to be reserved. The students stayed within their own circle of friends. Since then, I’ve made a lot of friends and connections, through my classes, through Young Democrats and my job as a tutor in the Success Center.”
“My favorite teacher is John DaBeet. I feel like he was not just a good teacher but also easy-going. If I had trouble with a subject, he would explain it in a very hands-on way that made it easy to understand. I feel that switching to online courses has actually made things easier for me. I hadn’t taken any online courses previously. Now I can go at my own pace, I can work ahead, if the subject comes easily to me and I can focus on the subjects that take a little more time. How the online courses are set up reflect the personalities of my instructors and the subject area, e.g. in science class, students are in touch more often with their instructor. My instructors offered me one-on-one zoom sessions, if I had questions.”
Fiona has navigated this experience with the additional complexity of being on her own in a foreign country and we are very proud of her accomplishments. Before too long, she will be an MCC graduate!
Dr. Naomi DeWinter is the President of Muscatine Community College, “The Community’s College”. MJC/MCC was established in 1929 and has proudly served the community for over 90 years. Contact ndewinter@eicc.edu.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.