DEWINTER: Finding love of ag at Muscatine Community College

All the AG faculty have personal experiences with farming and are very invested in the students.

“We take the time to get to know our students and what their personal goals are. The very first time we meet you, we ask, ‘What is it that you want to accomplish?' and we will work to help you meet those goals. It might be all-organic production or being in sales or working in finance; we as instructors try to build you up to reach that goal.”

Having four internships, one in every semester, is a unique feature of the MCC program.

“The Ag industry has had a shortage of workers for quite some time now and we need more and more people to see themselves in this industry. The internships are not just a benefit to the students but they benefit the industry, the farmers and producers that we work with. They give people in the industry a first look at who will be hirable and a good fit for their business."