DeWinter: Four Phi Theta Kappa officers inducted

“Friendly, adaptable and enjoyable. Laid back. Challenging, memorable, fun.” These are words used by our most recently inducted Phi Theta Kappa officers at Muscatine Community College to describe their college experience. At the end of the fall semester, the MCC chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, part of the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 3.5 million members, inducted four officers and a total of 41 members. Family and supporters were in the audience to recognize their achievements.
The officers for 2021-22 are: Jobie Lekwa, president and graduate of Columbus Junction High School; Trey Wagner, vice-president and graduate of Louisa-Muscatine High School; Reagan Downing, recording officer and graduate of Louisa-Muscatine High School and Emilee Truitt, public relations officer and graduate of Louisa-Muscatine High School. We have a strong leadership team, advised by our faculty, Dr. Marie Ripslinger-Atwater and Deanna Dawson, alumna of MCC. When asked why the students decided to step up to a leadership role, Trey responded, “I wanted to step up and do something with my time at MCC.” Reagan added, “I became a PTK officer because the club needed it and it would be a good reference to use when going to another college.” We started the school year with zero officers. I’m pleased to see the strength in this group today! We have among this group of students natural leaders who will leave their mark on MCC. All of the students are MCC Foundation scholarship recipients, with Reagan receiving a full-ride presidential scholarship and Trey a counselor’s scholarship. Both require recommendations from the high school staff.
The PTK website states, “We don’t just recognize students’ academic success; we give them opportunities to develop professional and leadership skills, earn scholarships, explore career paths – and make their worlds bigger." (www.ptk.org/) Attending Muscatine Community College has always been about expanding one’s horizons and making our worlds bigger. One community service project already completed was collecting cards for troops stationed overseas. The club collected cards from MCC students and staff as well as Jefferson Elementary School kids which were sent to military personnel. A project planned for the spring involves sustainability and working alongside students from the University of Iowa.
Of the biggest surprises when they started at MCC, the officers stated, “the quality of staff for all my classes. Teachers seem very passionate about what they teach. Good way to start my continuing education. Cheaper than regent or private colleges. How relatable other students are coming from smaller schools as well, it made it easier to transition from high school to MCC. It’s easy to adapt here and I didn’t realize this until I came to campus for class, very grateful for how the class sizes are as well.”
As we enter a new year, we are grateful for the exceptional students we have at MCC, who answer the call to service.
Dr. Naomi DeWinter is the President of Muscatine Community College, “The Community’s College.” MJC/MCC was established in 1929 and has proudly served the community for over 90 years. Contact ndewinter@eicc.edu.