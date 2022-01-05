DeWinter: Four Phi Theta Kappa officers inducted

“Friendly, adaptable and enjoyable. Laid back. Challenging, memorable, fun.” These are words used by our most recently inducted Phi Theta Kappa officers at Muscatine Community College to describe their college experience. At the end of the fall semester, the MCC chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, part of the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 3.5 million members, inducted four officers and a total of 41 members. Family and supporters were in the audience to recognize their achievements.

The officers for 2021-22 are: Jobie Lekwa, president and graduate of Columbus Junction High School; Trey Wagner, vice-president and graduate of Louisa-Muscatine High School; Reagan Downing, recording officer and graduate of Louisa-Muscatine High School and Emilee Truitt, public relations officer and graduate of Louisa-Muscatine High School. We have a strong leadership team, advised by our faculty, Dr. Marie Ripslinger-Atwater and Deanna Dawson, alumna of MCC. When asked why the students decided to step up to a leadership role, Trey responded, “I wanted to step up and do something with my time at MCC.” Reagan added, “I became a PTK officer because the club needed it and it would be a good reference to use when going to another college.” We started the school year with zero officers. I’m pleased to see the strength in this group today! We have among this group of students natural leaders who will leave their mark on MCC. All of the students are MCC Foundation scholarship recipients, with Reagan receiving a full-ride presidential scholarship and Trey a counselor’s scholarship. Both require recommendations from the high school staff.