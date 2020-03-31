DEWINTER: Good things are happening in Muscatine … because of great people

• Jim and Rebecca Howe. We talked about the possibility of our students staying at the Merrill Hotel Muscatine for an extended time. They were very willing to assist us. I heard back from them about five minutes after I reached out last Saturday morning. They had already been working with local businesses to see if the hotel could be used as a resource to keep operations moving safely.

• Scott Dahlke, executive director of MCSA. Scott offered an immediate housing option for two of our students in a home owned by Dr. Michael and Shelly Maharry. Scott assured me that housing the students was more important than the students’ ability to pay and that there would be no charge for rent.

• Joni Axel, MCC Foundation Board member, offered multiple potential solutions, offering to make connections with others in the community whom, I have no doubt, would have been eager to help, especially with a nudge from Joni.

• Carolyn Levine, Muscatine Rotarian. Carolyn offered to help one of our students without access to wi-fi. Carolyn has become a friend of the college in many ways, supporting our theater students and performing “Forktales” alongside our English Language Learners (it’s on Muscatine’s Public Access YouTube channel).