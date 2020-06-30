DEWINTER: Interview with Cleo Franklin

Cleo Franklin and former president of MCC Bob Allbee attended MCC together. They were from different backgrounds, but connected as athletes and friends then, and to this day. Cleo was offered a chance to play at the University of Iowa but rather than being redshirted, he decided to attend a community college and played basketball at MCC. He was one of the top high-school recruits from the Chicago area. “My dream was to be a Hawkeye,” Franklin told me, ‘’and I turned down scholarship offers from several major universities and Ivy League Colleges, such as Dartmouth and Cornell, with dreams of putting on the Iowa black and gold.’’ Franklin became the all-time leading scorer at MCC while earning his associate of arts from MCC. “The basketball recruiting process started all over again after I graduated which was tough. My parents were not happy that I turned down prestigious scholarship offers before coming to MCC, so I asked them to pick the school to which I would transfer to make amends. They selected Morningside College in Sioux City. I enjoyed my time there and had many successes from being elected as the first African American student body president and completing my basketball career as one of the nation’s top Division II basketball players and the eighth all time second leading scorer in Morningside’s history only after two years of playing."