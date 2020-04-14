DEWINTER: MCC continues to offer classes via online format

Zachary Campbell, a speech/communication instructor at Muscatine Community College since 2018, was interviewed by Naomi DeWinter, President of Muscatine Community College, about two weeks after the college decided to move all of its courses and services online.
Zach is currently teaching three classes: one is a high school section with Wilton and Durant high school students, one is a second eight-week hybrid section that just began and one is a 16 week on-campus section. An 8-week section of “professional communication” just ended for agriculture students on April 2 and was not overly affected by the campus closure. For the course that just began, Zach allowed for the first 45 minutes to just respond to student questions. According to Campbell, “students had a lot of questions and just wanted to dialogue. I didn’t have all of the answers but did my best to calm their fears and let them know we can do this together”.
Zach admits he sends a tremendous amount of communication to his students. Students receive at least three communications about the same topic; one email from Zach, one email from EICC and the email is posted into student announcements in the learning management system, Canvas. Students tell him it’s annoying to receive so many messages but they are also thankful. Zach leaves nothing to chance.
Zach continues to teach via Zoom during regularly scheduled class times (synchronous teaching) but has found that only half of his students regularly attend, due to work hours changing, limited wi-fi, and/or increasing responsibilities to take care of parents or siblings. He gives students two options for their speech assignments: Give their presentations live to the class, during regularly scheduled class times, or record their presentation and share it with him privately. The class appears to be evenly split on their preferences.
Zach gave me a tour of his online class in Canvas. Content is very organized and students can easily navigate between Powerpoint lecture presentations, videos from the class, announcements, grading and more. When recording class content on Zoom, for those who were not able to attend the live lecture, Zach breaks his lectures up in to two, shorter 30 minute videos. This also helps to keep the students engaged. Zach and his students were already utilizing Canvas as an additional tool for his classes, before the switch to 100% online, so both he and they had a certain comfort level. “If I was asking them to be flexible and adapt, I had to do the same. I was putting my money where my mouth is,” said Campbell.
Because of the success that students are having in the online classes, Zach plans to have a final exam, even though he first considered scratching it. “I believe students are fully capable of handling this exam and I want to give them an opportunity to show me what they’ve learned.” Students will be given a period of four days to take the 70-question, multiple-choice exam.
Zach is also very conscious about equity. “When students have self-identified as having struggles, we rack our brains together to find a good solution for them. I want to make sure that every student is connecting with me somehow."
Campbell adds: When we are in the classroom with students, it can be easy to forget that not every student has equal access to resources when off campus. Unless a student comes to us and discloses their needs, shortcomings, problems, etc., we just simply don't know. It is easy to (innocently) assume everything is OK even when we know from community statistical data that it may not be. Now that we are working remotely/online, it quickly put into perspective how many students are actually "not okay" and don't have some of the resources available to them and just how much they rely on the services offered at our campus locations.
MCC has continued to offer student services, including remote group and individual counseling, food pantry services through the volunteers at Walnut Baptist Church, financial aid, emergency funds, a laptop lending program, and free on-campus wi-fi with our partnership with Muscatine Power & Water. We are rowing alongside our students, everyone moving in the direction of their success. I have high hopes for our MCC students, especially with the care and professionalism of our instructors, exemplified by Zach Campbell.
Dr. Naomi DeWinter is the President of Muscatine Community College, “The Community’s College”. MJC/MCC was established in 1929 and has proudly served the community for over 90 years. Contact ndewinter@eicc.edu.
