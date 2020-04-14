DEWINTER: MCC continues to offer classes via online format

Zach gave me a tour of his online class in Canvas. Content is very organized and students can easily navigate between Powerpoint lecture presentations, videos from the class, announcements, grading and more. When recording class content on Zoom, for those who were not able to attend the live lecture, Zach breaks his lectures up in to two, shorter 30 minute videos. This also helps to keep the students engaged. Zach and his students were already utilizing Canvas as an additional tool for his classes, before the switch to 100% online, so both he and they had a certain comfort level. “If I was asking them to be flexible and adapt, I had to do the same. I was putting my money where my mouth is,” said Campbell.

Because of the success that students are having in the online classes, Zach plans to have a final exam, even though he first considered scratching it. “I believe students are fully capable of handling this exam and I want to give them an opportunity to show me what they’ve learned.” Students will be given a period of four days to take the 70-question, multiple-choice exam.

Zach is also very conscious about equity. “When students have self-identified as having struggles, we rack our brains together to find a good solution for them. I want to make sure that every student is connecting with me somehow."