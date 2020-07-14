DEWINTER: Muscatine Community College getting ready for fall semester

As one of my advising colleagues, Erica Petersen, said: “Something that I think you are really going to love at EICC is just how much our faculty and staff care about students. I was talking to a student the other day and they had had some other college’s experiences to compare us to and she said that she really appreciates how much everyone at EICC tries to get to know you. We try to get to know your names, so we can say “hi” in the hallways, we want to know your interests, your career plans, your goals, and we genuinely want to help you and we care about your success. We want to make sure you are set up to be the best version of you.”