DEWINTER: Muscatine Community College getting ready for fall semester

For many months, the team at Muscatine Community College and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges have been planning for a safe return to campus. We made that return the week of May 25, one week prior to students starting the summer semester. It was a trial week for the staff to get used to new health check procedures, move office spaces to ensure social distancing, get an ample supply of face masks, and put up plenty of signage. Students can come in person or choose an appointment online to get ready for the fall. I can honestly say that we are all getting better at using technology.
As the pandemic wore on in the spring, and families were having their hours cut or even losing jobs, the MCC Foundation decided to extend its scholarship application deadline to August 1. To date, at least 50 additional students have filled out an application and we’ve talked to many whose plans for fall have changed. They feel more comfortable staying closer to home, knowing they will get a great experience at their local community college. The MCC Foundation has committed to set aside $350,000 for student scholarships in this upcoming year.
To highlight a few high school seniors who are attending MCC this fall:
April Casillas
April is pursuing an associate degree in arts. She is not set on a career but hopes to continue her education to expose herself to new experiences and opportunities. April is a recipient of a LULAC scholarship which will be matched by the MCC Foundation.
Sol’ Marie O’Neill
Sol’ Marie will be pursuing an associate degree in applied science and plans to begin her career as an Ultrasound technician. Sol’ is a recipient of a LULAC scholarship which will be matched by the MCC Foundation.
The Rotary Club of Muscatine also awarded scholarships to three students attending MCC: Justin Miller, Dalani Weber and Abigail Enriquez. Two other recipients, Sydney Cox and Brian Prussman, will be attending other institutions in Iowa.
Nine Columbus Junction High school graduates will be attending MCC this fall. They are part of a program called Gear Up, offering additional services to ensure a smooth transition from high school to college.
To help with the technology needed for college and in an effort to ease any financial burden, EICC is also offering free laptops or one free class to students who are enrolled full-time. Part-time students are eligible to receive 20 percent off of their tuition. A free class, “Kickstart to College," will be offered several times this summer, to help students practice the skills to be a successful college student, including navigating an online course. Completers will be eligible for $100 off their tuition bill in the fall.
Classes will be taught on campus, as class sizes allow for safe distancing; online and live online. Students who choose a live-online option can work from home but participate at scheduled times when the instructor will lead the class. This provides the ultimate flexibility with structure. Instructors have been participating in training during the summer, to do their part in offering a memorable learning experience for their students.
As one of my advising colleagues, Erica Petersen, said: “Something that I think you are really going to love at EICC is just how much our faculty and staff care about students. I was talking to a student the other day and they had had some other college’s experiences to compare us to and she said that she really appreciates how much everyone at EICC tries to get to know you. We try to get to know your names, so we can say “hi” in the hallways, we want to know your interests, your career plans, your goals, and we genuinely want to help you and we care about your success. We want to make sure you are set up to be the best version of you.”
The faculty and staff are getting ready for a safe return to campus on August 24 and helping students become the best versions of themselves.
Dr. Naomi DeWinter is the President of Muscatine Community College, “The Community’s College”. MJC/MCC was established in 1929 and has proudly served the community for over 90 years. Contact ndewinter@eicc.edu.
