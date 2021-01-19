DEWINTER: New Years goals 2021

The New Year is a time to think about what could be. I no longer make formal New Year’s resolutions but that doesn’t mean I’ve stopped thinking about what I could do better. As president of Muscatine Community College, I have one of those positions where my personal and professional lives feel like they are one and the same and a professional goal becomes a personal goal and vice versa. My goals for 2021 include:
- Strengthening partnerships. I see MCC as an anchor institution in the community. For the community to thrive, the educational quality must be outstanding, more high school graduates must choose to continue their education after high school, and more adults must help to meet the regional workforce needs through ongoing training. We need to work together to fill employment gaps, create new types of jobs and to increase participation in the middle class. We are thankful for participating in ongoing partnerships, such as the Fueling the Future/ Health Resources and Services Administration grants which will help us train 150 families over the next three years. Partners include Muscatine County Public Health, the City of Muscatine, MCSA, United Way, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, and Aligned Impact Muscatine.
- Honor each student’s story. Every semester, we measure the number of students who do not return from a previous year, without completing their goal. That number, nationally and locally, is much too high. It means students walk away without the benefit of a certificate or a degree. Our support systems must be made stronger to help students stay on track, with clearer paths to employment and transfer. Wouldn’t you want to know that your future welder, certified nurse assistant, programmer, or Veterinary Technician is sitting in our classrooms? I can see a time where we could guarantee employment for successful graduates in a number of fields.
- Enroll more students. During this pandemic, we lost many of our adult students who would normally enroll in one or two courses. Understandably, there was so much indecision with employment, children’s schooling, the economy and health that anyone would have put their personal academic goals on hold. The most concerning national statistic I saw from a national survey done by Strada Education Network was that almost half of students aged 18-64 indicated they felt they did not belong in college. That sense was even stronger than health concerns. We want to create a sense of belonging, and a sense of a community where everyone is able to thrive.
So, we begin 2021 with an appreciation of all of our wonderful partnerships and the goal to build on those to benefit or community. If you have an idea for a partnership, we would love to hear it.
Dr. Naomi DeWinter is the President of Muscatine Community College, “The Community’s College”. MJC/MCC was established in 1929 and has proudly served the community for over 90 years. Contact ndewinter@eicc.edu.