Grassley: I’m fighting Biden’s job-killing vaccine mandates

With an ongoing worker shortage and skyrocketing inflation crushing American businesses like a vice, more government mandates and red tape is the last thing we need. In Washington, I’ve been fighting President Biden’s heavy-handed vaccine mandates.

While President Biden flip-flopped on his opposition to vaccine mandates, I have not. I still oppose vaccine mandates because I believe Americans’ vaccine decisions are between them and their doctor, not the government. Workers and business shouldn’t be penalized for these private decisions.

I’ve co-sponsored and voted for legislation to stop vaccine mandates on private businesses, and just last week, I supported an effort to ax similar mandates on health care workers. Doctors, nurses, and so many other essential workers have stepped up throughout this pandemic to ensure our hospitals are staffed and we have food in our cupboards. These hardworking Americans kept our nation running after the government shut down the economy. They deserve praise, not red tape.

Unfortunately, the fallout from the pandemic is continuing to strain our workforce. Staff shortages are so bad in nursing homes that some are not taking in new patients and seniors are waiting to be discharged. I’ve passed legislation to add 1,000 more doctors with a priority in rural areas. I’m also sponsoring legislation to give health care workers more flexibility so those who are licensed and trained as a pharmacist, mental health counselor, audiologist, and physical therapist, to name a few, can care for our seniors.

I’ve also voted for legislation prohibiting federal funds from enforcing all President Biden’s vaccine mandates. While Republicans supported these efforts, the Democrat majority has blocked much of our work. But there is hope in our fight. When the Supreme Court struck down the Department of Labor’s vaccine mandate on private businesses, they cited the Senate’s bipartisan legislation I supported to stop the vaccine mandate. The Supreme Court justices wrote, “In fact, the most noteworthy action concerning the vaccine mandate by either House of Congress has been a majority vote of the Senate disapproving the regulation on December 8, 2021.”

Since my efforts started, private companies including Starbucks have ended their vaccine mandates. Even the Democrat-controlled Washington, D.C. government is ending its requirement for proof of vaccine to eat in restaurants.

President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed has resulted in safe and effective vaccines plus countless effective treatments like monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills. These treatments have undoubtedly saved lives.

More than 210 million Americans have been vaccinated including 1.9 million Iowans. I encourage all eligible individuals to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. But I trust Americans to assess your own risk and make your own decision about getting vaccinated.

Americans should be presented with clear and reliable facts to make informed decisions, not one-size-fits-all Washington dictates that determine whether you go to work or get fired. I encourage all Iowans to talk with a trusted health care professional about the vaccine and make the best decision for you and your family. In the meantime, I’ll keep fighting for you in Washington to stop the mandates and restore liberty.

