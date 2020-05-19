Honoring Memorial Day with a bang

BOOM!!!
A little warning please. You will have to trust me when I say nothing wakes you up at 7 a.m. quite like someone shooting off a cannon in the middle of a group of buildings.
This will be the first year in about 15 years I haven’t attended the Memorial Day celebration in Washington, Iowa. Trust me when I say Memorial Day in Washington is a big deal. We always start out in front of the post office for a flag raising. It was there I first was introduced to Wayne Gamon’s cannon. Well, at this time the late Wayne Gamon. An Army artillery veteran, Gamon, like many people in Washington, was also a craftsman. As a member of American Legion Post 29, he built a replica cannon, fired with a cut down shotgun and blank loads, to be part of the 21-gun salute. Until he died in 2015, he never missed the chance to tease me about how he had caught me by surprise during my first Memorial Day in Washington.
From there, the ceremonies move to a bridge over Clemmons Creek to honor maritime veterans with a laying of a wreath in the water. In the afternoon, the high school would always open up to hold a ceremony in the gym where a military veteran would give a keynote presentation. Don’t ask me the reason why, but the best speakers always seem to be former members of military special forces.
For those who don’t know, Memorial Day is the one day a year we take to honor members of our military who died while serving. It is also coming up Monday. I would normally be looking forward to seeing what kind of events are done in Muscatine, but with the pandemic still an issue and many military veterans getting up there in years, it’s probably not a good idea to get together as in most years. Still, I’m sure there will be some kind of tribute. Keep an eye on the paper this week for times.
Memorial Day dates back to the years immediately after the Civil War when the observance was known as Decoration Day. It was extended after World War I to include soldiers of all wars. Decoration Day legally became known as Memorial Day in 1967. Since 1971, Memorial Day has been observed on the last Monday in May instead of the traditional date of May 30.
No matter what ceremony is done, we in the Muscatine community owe it to ourselves and to the veterans who served in harm’s way to ensure we would be free. Likewise, it’s also a good day to tell veterans how much their service to the country is appreciated. Especially in times like this we need to show community and to let those who served know their importance.
