Honoring Memorial Day with a bang

BOOM!!!

A little warning please. You will have to trust me when I say nothing wakes you up at 7 a.m. quite like someone shooting off a cannon in the middle of a group of buildings.

This will be the first year in about 15 years I haven’t attended the Memorial Day celebration in Washington, Iowa. Trust me when I say Memorial Day in Washington is a big deal. We always start out in front of the post office for a flag raising. It was there I first was introduced to Wayne Gamon’s cannon. Well, at this time the late Wayne Gamon. An Army artillery veteran, Gamon, like many people in Washington, was also a craftsman. As a member of American Legion Post 29, he built a replica cannon, fired with a cut down shotgun and blank loads, to be part of the 21-gun salute. Until he died in 2015, he never missed the chance to tease me about how he had caught me by surprise during my first Memorial Day in Washington.

From there, the ceremonies move to a bridge over Clemmons Creek to honor maritime veterans with a laying of a wreath in the water. In the afternoon, the high school would always open up to hold a ceremony in the gym where a military veteran would give a keynote presentation. Don’t ask me the reason why, but the best speakers always seem to be former members of military special forces.