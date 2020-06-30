HOTLE: Are we expecting too much from public servants?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do we, as a society, expect too much from people in public positions?

The most common current example is the police. If we have to call the police, do we expect someone to show up seconds later who is an entire judicial system, SWAT team, psychologist, negotiator, social worker, paramedic, living embodiment of Dirty Harry and a long list of other criteria that are only limited by the number of different complaints?

Despite our societal expectations, people in public roles are simply people just like the rest of us. They may have a certain skill set or materials required to do the job. A high school teacher, for example, in Iowa is required to hold a bachelor’s degree and have taken a teacher education program. For that matter, how many people know substitute teachers need to have a bachelor’s degree and 15 hours of approved training. Most people in public fields also need to pass pretty strict background checks.

Obviously we want people in positions of authority who know how to do their jobs. If you get on an airplane, you expect the airline to have hired someone to be the pilot who knows how to land a plane safely and does this every time. The point is, the pilot would not be expected to come out of the cockpit and do a passenger’s bookkeeping. It seems as if more and more this is what we as a society are expecting.