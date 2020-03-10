HOTLE: Fear and loathing at the legislative forum

During the forum Shelly spoke about addressing the advisory board of doctors that recommends cannabis dosages to the legislature and finding them not even listening to a word she says. A joke we used to have when I was in school was that anything can cause people to have a good time was something the legislature would work hard to make illegal. The unfortunate thing, going back to the "conditioned" remark, is it seems to be an all too common thought pattern that anyone who is trying to get pain medication must just want it to get high. Example — the daughter of a friend of mine needed CBD oil to help control epilepsy. CBD oil does not get you high and only contains trace amounts of THC, the substance in marijuana that creates the euphoric effect. This seems to not matter much to the legislature as it is, in Iowa anyway, still a Schedule 1 controlled substance. Trust me when I say getting a prescription is like pulling teeth.