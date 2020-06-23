HOTLE: Fireworks users need to be considerate of others

It was later, as I was covering the Washington city council, I realized there were consequences. I sat and listened to people from the local retirement communities speak of their fears as rockets flew over their walls and detonated. I listened to veterans of several foreign wars, including World War II, describe the hell they went through as they had to listen to explosions right outside their windows. One person brought in a garbage can full of the remains of fireworks that he had picked up on the 5 minute walk to the meeting. Homeowners talked about rockets landing on their homes and going off.

Of course fireworks are dangerous. The reason they were banned in Iowa in the first place dates back to 1931 in Spencer. During the summer, which had already seen one of the biggest droughts in history, fireworks were being sold at Otto Bjornstad’s drug store on a 40-foot table. According to the story, a boy was playing with a sparkler near the table. At some point he accidentally dropped the lit sparkler into the pile of fireworks. The resulting explosion was heard throughout the city. Thanks to the perfect storm conditions of drought, heat and high winds, close to three blocks were set ablaze. There are stories of switchboard operators remaining in a burning building trying to get help from neighboring towns. Of course, if you have ever been to Spencer you will know there are not very many communities of any size nearby. What help did come was delayed by road construction. When it was all over, more than 100 buildings in downtown Spencer had burned to the ground. As a result, fireworks were banned in Iowa in 1938.