HOTLE: Fireworks users need to be considerate of others

If you ever get a chance there is nothing quite as exhilarating as sitting directly underneath a professional fireworks display going off.
It’s always nice seeing pyrotechnics going off from a distance, but there is something about being that close. About four years ago I and some friends sat about 50 yards from the team firing off the show. It was amazing. You know, being able to feel every boom through your body and have confetti from the shells rain down on you. It’s really something — if you know it’s going to happen and choose to be that close.
I don’t think I’ve been anywhere in Iowa where the use of fireworks hasn’t been a hot topic. Around this time every year people love to shoot off fireworks every time the sun goes down. Many times for as long as the sun is down (I recently was up about 3 a.m. and heard fireworks going off, and I have often wondered where they get all the money for an hours long firework display). Others want, for legitimate reasons, to put a stop to all the commercial fireworks going off in the area. They talk about animals that are terrified of the small explosions. They talk about veterans who have flashbacks to their time in combat. They are right.
Of course I’m conflicted because, like many people, I grew up setting off fireworks. If I wasn’t concerned about someone doing some of the things I really should not have done I could tell some stories. I have to admit as I was trying my best to not be able to count to 10 on my fingers, it never really crossed my mind that there were other people around I may have been disturbing.
It was later, as I was covering the Washington city council, I realized there were consequences. I sat and listened to people from the local retirement communities speak of their fears as rockets flew over their walls and detonated. I listened to veterans of several foreign wars, including World War II, describe the hell they went through as they had to listen to explosions right outside their windows. One person brought in a garbage can full of the remains of fireworks that he had picked up on the 5 minute walk to the meeting. Homeowners talked about rockets landing on their homes and going off.
Of course fireworks are dangerous. The reason they were banned in Iowa in the first place dates back to 1931 in Spencer. During the summer, which had already seen one of the biggest droughts in history, fireworks were being sold at Otto Bjornstad’s drug store on a 40-foot table. According to the story, a boy was playing with a sparkler near the table. At some point he accidentally dropped the lit sparkler into the pile of fireworks. The resulting explosion was heard throughout the city. Thanks to the perfect storm conditions of drought, heat and high winds, close to three blocks were set ablaze. There are stories of switchboard operators remaining in a burning building trying to get help from neighboring towns. Of course, if you have ever been to Spencer you will know there are not very many communities of any size nearby. What help did come was delayed by road construction. When it was all over, more than 100 buildings in downtown Spencer had burned to the ground. As a result, fireworks were banned in Iowa in 1938.
Last year there were two tragic events in the area that I’m aware of in which one life was lost and three others were left with serious injuries.
The point is many fireworks are small bombs and can cause damage. In Muscatine use of commercial fireworks are allowed on July 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (also on New Year’s Eve, but for the last few years sub-zero temperatures have limited the usage). During this time people know it is coming and can make sure their four-legged friends are in a comfortable area. People who are sensitive to the sound can make arrangements to be somewhere else (for veterans, if you need help during this time I want to recommend Healing at English River Outfitters in Washington County. You can reach them at 319-313-4911).
It is my hope that people who enjoy using fireworks can show some courtesy to their neighbors and limit their use of fireworks to a time and location of safety. The Muscatine Police Department is on the lookout for people using fireworks and can issue a stiff fine if people are caught setting of fireworks outside the allotted times. Another thing to keep in mind is the city council set the times that fireworks can be used. According to state law, the city cannot limit the sale of fireworks, but it can limit the times fireworks can be used. We wouldn’t want to see the use of fireworks in the city banned completely.
