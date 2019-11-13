Why are we suddenly having snow days before Thanksgiving? When does that even happen? I hope we have K-12 students in this area who are looking forward to June classes.
This is absolutely not any kind of indictment on the Muscatine School District for deciding to cancel school Monday. Believe me, I drove in from Washington on Monday morning and never got past 30 mph. Whenever I tried, I felt my car sliding out of control. The roads were not safe and it was probably the right decision not to have school. I’m speaking more about the idea of even needing to consider having a snow day in November. Superintendent Jerry Riibe said he does not know if this is the earliest there has ever been a snow day, but it wouldn’t surprise me if it were.
Since Monday, we have had the kind of “dog days of winter” weather that is characteristic of January or February, complete with snow, wind, bitter cold and icy roads. I had to dig my parka out about two months early. I thought with all the climate change people say that Iowa is supposed to get warmer and more humid.
One of the things I was the sorriest about is that the first day of winter 2019 fell on Veteran’s Day. This is a day I like to show appreciation to people who risked everything to ensure American freedom. The thing is each year there are fewer and fewer people who served in wartime. Over the last year Milo “Mike” Orris, a friend of mine, who had served in the Navy during World War II, passed on. Of course we all know about Chuck Geertz. I understand nationally they are looking at giving him some kind of posthumous award. He really does deserve it. I hope some of the heartier people in town got out to share this special day with some special people in our community.
Still, we can’t let an early onset of winter – and the foreboding fear the rest of the winter will be even worse — get in the way of enjoying the coming holiday season. Our friends at the Salvation Army are inviting us to “help rewrite the Christmas story” for community members facing hardships and challenges. The group helps to bring people who want to help others together with those in the community who need help. This is a great way to celebrate the Christmas season. I suspect warm clothes are among the things that are in high need at this point. How many people out there have old coats, hats or mittens that are just talking up space in their closet and will never be worn again? Someone in the community would love to have them and would breathe new life into them.
A side note — when snow fell on Halloween, the Salvation Army was among the first to open their doors to give children a safe and warm place to come and enjoy the holiday. All were invited. It was a great time and it had been thrown together in just a few days. Imagine what they can do with plenty of lead time.
People wishing to give a hand can contact the Salvation Army at 563-263-8272 to inquire about the best way they can help the community.
