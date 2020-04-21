HOTLE: Solid information needed over rumors

It was when I walked up to the checkout post at the grocery store I saw that the woman behind the counter seemed troubled.
Obviously in this age of COVID-19 people are going to have a lot on their minds. Still, she seemed particularly upset. She was doing a great job holding it in, but it still showed through. I walked up and gave her a pleasant smile, hoping to cheer her up a little. One thing about me is when I’m out I enjoy talking to people. Professionally, it’s a great way to learn about new stories. Personally, it’s a great way to make new friends and maybe brighten someone’s day.
I commented to the woman that she seemed troubled and joked that she only had about an hour left before she got to go home. She proceeded to tell me about the customers she had to deal with that day who had accused her of everything from hoarding any product that was out to making them wait in line too long. I told her that I thought the store had been doing a great job keeping up with the demand since the COVID-19 shutdowns started. Believe me, the workers at these stores are giving 110 percent and aren’t out to cheat customers in any way.
Of course this does bring up a point which I have been noticing – the number of people I’ve seen jumping to conclusions with little or no evidence to back them up. In this age of information, this gets bad when these rumors are spread at the speed of Facebook.
For many people sheltering in place means plenty of time to spend on social media spreading the latest gossip and living vicariously through people who are doing more than sitting at home. Unfortunately this also means there are quite a few people spreading rumors about the pandemic that may not have any basis in truth. This is harmful in many ways.
One issue that has come about is, depending on which political party a person is following, that we are ready to reopen the country and the other party is blocking it. Personally I speak with local healthcare professionals all the time and this simply is not true. Iowa has not peaked with cases. Also, one of my concerns is if we open early the last month will have been for nothing. Seriously, if you go out and come into contact with the wrong person, you could kill someone.
There are also plenty of rumors going around about local businesses where COVID-19 has been found. Many of the rumors have no basis in reality and just spread mistrust in the community. During a time of national emergency where people are dying, to spend any time at all on these rumors is negligent at best. Be careful what you believe, and what you spread online.
Over the last few weeks I’ve gotten the honor of reporting on people who have been using their time social distancing to build some really good things for the community using social media. One of my favorites so far is the Spreading Joy Walks Facebook page. The purpose of the page is to bring us together as a community and give each other some fun sights to see while out for a social distancing walk. Kudos to Kristin Tolle on the 2,400 followers. This is a positive use for social media that will help the community.
If we want to speculate online about why huge businesses that have made record profits in the billions for the last 10 years need a huge government bailout after being closed for two weeks, that’s one thing. To the best of my knowledge there is no evidence that COVID-19 was manufactured in a Chinese lab as a bioweapon that was accidentally released, or purposely depending on who you speak with. Still, if you choose to believe that, this is up to you. I get the feeling China is in plenty of trouble as it is for now working with the World Health Organization to contain the outbreak before it could jump countries. To me, it is the rumors close to home that can cause the most damage, as it makes people mistrust those who are working hard to help them.
Remember, just because a brother’s friend’s sister’s boyfriend’s father said something, it does not immediately mean it’s true. The people in the community working hard to track and contain COVID-19 have plenty on their plates without having to deal with nasty rumors.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.