HOTLE: Solid information needed over rumors

For many people sheltering in place means plenty of time to spend on social media spreading the latest gossip and living vicariously through people who are doing more than sitting at home. Unfortunately this also means there are quite a few people spreading rumors about the pandemic that may not have any basis in truth. This is harmful in many ways.

One issue that has come about is, depending on which political party a person is following, that we are ready to reopen the country and the other party is blocking it. Personally I speak with local healthcare professionals all the time and this simply is not true. Iowa has not peaked with cases. Also, one of my concerns is if we open early the last month will have been for nothing. Seriously, if you go out and come into contact with the wrong person, you could kill someone.

There are also plenty of rumors going around about local businesses where COVID-19 has been found. Many of the rumors have no basis in reality and just spread mistrust in the community. During a time of national emergency where people are dying, to spend any time at all on these rumors is negligent at best. Be careful what you believe, and what you spread online.