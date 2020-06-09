HOTLE: Tell us what you want to see

I am opening this up to anyone who cares to comment — what do you want to see in the paper? Is there something we are not covering that you would like to see us cover? Is there something you wish we wouldn’t do? This is the community of Muscatine’s newspaper, a.k.a. your paper. You should have a say in what goes in.

Obviously there are some limitations. We have to follow strict rules of journalism — or we can’t just accuse people of things willy nilly without any justification. We also have rules regarding stories about private businesses that can act as free advertisements (in Washington, I had this one fellow come in from time to time and insist we do an expose story on a part for a vehicle engine that was guaranteed to improve gas efficiency and coincidentally he was the only one in the area who sold them). Also, please keep in mind that things on talk radio and from television pundits are the commentator’s opinion and don’t necessarily reflect the truth.