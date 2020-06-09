HOTLE: Tell us what you want to see

(563) 262-0545. That is the number to the phone on my desk. David.hotle@muscatinejournal.com. That is my email address. I’m usually in the office Monday through Friday from about 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or so. I will be taking Fridays off through the end of June. I also have a personal Facebook page that I check regularly which I can be personal messaged at after office hours.
I strongly encourage people to clip this column and keep my contact information. This is the same contact information most of the city and county officials have for me. I also let them know that if they have something going on and they don’t tell us about it, there are very good odds we won’t know about it.
Over this last weekend, a friend sent me a message on Facebook detailing a protest that was happening right that second along the riverfront. I thank her for letting me know as well as the photos she shared with me. As it happened, I was out of town and it took about an hour to get home. Had I known about the protest earlier, I could have planned for it and been able to go down and speak with the people present.
BTW — on some of the local Facebook Muscatine Chat sites, you are liable to see a post from me, or receive one yourself, saying we are interested in doing a story about something you have posted about. This is actually real. I regularly mine for stories on local Facebook sites. The logic of this is that if people are interested enough to post about events or issues, they are also interested enough to see it in the local paper.
I am opening this up to anyone who cares to comment — what do you want to see in the paper? Is there something we are not covering that you would like to see us cover? Is there something you wish we wouldn’t do? This is the community of Muscatine’s newspaper, a.k.a. your paper. You should have a say in what goes in.
Obviously there are some limitations. We have to follow strict rules of journalism — or we can’t just accuse people of things willy nilly without any justification. We also have rules regarding stories about private businesses that can act as free advertisements (in Washington, I had this one fellow come in from time to time and insist we do an expose story on a part for a vehicle engine that was guaranteed to improve gas efficiency and coincidentally he was the only one in the area who sold them). Also, please keep in mind that things on talk radio and from television pundits are the commentator’s opinion and don’t necessarily reflect the truth.
My colleague Andrea Grubaugh will tell you how many times I have been looking at Facebook posts and have made the comment, “I wish they would have told us that was going on.” So, if something is coming up, tell us. Please. Trust me. I would rather have 100 people tell me about the same event than have no one tell me about it. If you have any ideas for us in the future, let me know. One of the great things about having a local paper is if you want to see something, you can contact the editor and let them know. Please remember though I have no control at all over distribution, subscription cost, etc.
The Muscatine Journal has been around for 180 years and with the help of people in the community we are only just getting started.
